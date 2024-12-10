What's Next? | Beyond the Badge: How Community Responders Are Transforming 911 Calls in Buffalo

Over 80% of 911 calls to Buffalo Police do not involve crime or violence, yet the police are always sent. Recently, the Partnership for the Public Good and its partners helped launch the Erie County Community Responders Program, an alternative first responders’ initiative equivalent to firefighters, paramedics, and police, who respond to non-violent, non-criminal 911 calls related to health and social needs. On today’s episode, we welcome Colleen Kristich, a Senior Community Researcher at the Partnership for the Public Good, and Alia Williams, a social workers student from the University at Buffalo. The two sit down with guest host Ekua Mends-Aidoo to discuss what the program can do for the City of Buffalo.