What's Next? | Preserving Legacy: Robert Traynham Coles’ Humboldt Studio & The Cole’s House Project

On today’s episode, the What’s Next team travels to 321 Humboldt Parkway, the location of the late Robert Traynham Coles’ historic studio. Coles was an African American architect who designed multiple buildings in Buffalo, including the location of today’s show. To discuss the history of the studio, we welcome Albert Chao, an architect currently working out of the Humboldt studio. He sits down with Jay Moran to discuss the Cole’s House Project, an initiative meant to restore the house, engage the community, and highlight its role in resisting harmful infrastructure.