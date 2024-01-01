Cory McCants is a Buffalo native who began a career in entertainment after graduating from Niagara University in 2011. In 2015, Cory spent a few years in New York City where he seized numerous opportunities to work with Directors such as Ava DuVernay, and companies like MTV and Geico. These experiences have given Cory a unique insight on the importance of following your dreams, whatever they may be. Cory spent 6 years as a performing arts teacher in Buffalo using what he's learned to help teach the next generation of leaders. Cory often expresses his desire to use his talents as a vehicle to spread knowledge, positivity, and laughter to his community and anyone that wants to listen. Compact Civic and Compact History are the newest and most exciting projects he has the pleasure of working on! Cory says he believes all of his life experiences has prepared him for this opportunity and he is sure he will help make history!

