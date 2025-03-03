A Shot Rang Out: Uncovering Buffalo’s Connection to the Tulsa Race Massacre

On today’s episode, we discuss “A Shot Rang Out”, a documentary that dives into the historical context of the Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921. Joining the show are three guests who will break down the connection Buffalo has to the historical event. We welcome Dr. Barbara Seals-Nevergold, an educator, historian, and community leader whose research inspired the documentary. Lauren Kausner, the Director of Public Programming at the Buffalo History Museum, and Tala Harden, a videographer who worked closely with the project. The three sit down with Jay Moran and Ekua Mends-Aidoo to discuss the documentary and the importance of preserving historical narratives, especially those often overlooked.