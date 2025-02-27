The Future is Our Canvas: Exploring Art, Culture, and Empowering Young Creatives
On today’s episode, we dive into the realm of artistic creativity, cultural representation, and youth education. We welcome Jalen Law, Buffalo-based artist and educator, who recently finished his mural "The Future is Our Canvas" for the NFTA Black History Month contest. He sits down with Saladin Allah to discuss his development as an artist, his experiences teaching, and the importance of supporting and encouraging young artists and creatives to positively impact their communities.