© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
WBFO Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Your NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Protect My Public Media
What's Next?
What’s Next?

The Future is Our Canvas: Exploring Art, Culture, and Empowering Young Creatives

Published February 27, 2025 at 10:38 AM EST
Ways To Subscribe

On today’s episode, we dive into the realm of artistic creativity, cultural representation, and youth education. We welcome Jalen Law, Buffalo-based artist and educator, who recently finished his mural "The Future is Our Canvas" for the NFTA Black History Month contest. He sits down with Saladin Allah to discuss his development as an artist, his experiences teaching, and the importance of supporting and encouraging young artists and creatives to positively impact their communities.

What's Next? 2025
Latest Episodes
Load More