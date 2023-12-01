Driving While Black

WBFO analyzed three years of traffic stop receipts issued by the Buffalo Police Department and found that Black drivers are over 3x more likely to be pulled over compared to white drivers. Despite making up just a third of the population of the city, over half of the stop receipts in the dataset were issued to Black drivers. In 22% of cases, officers are not properly recording the race of those they stop, as required by the city’s Right to Know Law. This series includes the original and follow-up reporting from that story.