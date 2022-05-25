Buffalo, What’s Next? unapologetically confronts the reasons why the May 14 mass shooting occurred in Buffalo. Each hour-long episode is hosted by WBFO News Director Dave Debo, WBFO Managing Editor Brigid Jaipaul-Valenza, and WBFO Morning Edition Host Jay Moran, and will amplify voices that have traditionally been marginalized. The show provides a forum for open, honest, and candid conversations about what happened, what’s next, and what role each of us can play in solving the problems that caused it.
The show is broadcast live on air from 10am to 11am Monday through Friday, and airs again at 9pm on WBFO. It is also available digitally through WBFO’s website, apps and as a podcast.
Listeners can participate by using the "Talk to Us" feature in the WBFO mobile app, available on Apple and Android devices. Open the app and scroll to the bottom bar where the "Talk to Us" button allows listeners to send audio recordings straight to the newsroom.
In this episode of “Buffalo, What’s Next?,” Brigid Jaipaul-Valenza welcomes Franchelle Parker, Executive Director of Open Buffalo for a conversation about leadership and activism.\
In this episode of “Buffalo, What’s Next?,” Brigid Jaipaul-Valenza welcomes Wil Green, Regional Office Director for NYS Network for Youth Success and Canisius College Director of The Center for Urban Education, to talk about racism, youth and education. Dave Debo is joined by Sydnie Perkins, Vice President of the Board of Directors of St. Luke’s Mission of Mercy, to share her experiences growing up in one of Buffalo’s poorest neighborhoods.
In this episode of “Buffalo, What’s Next?,” Brigid Jaipaul-Valenza welcomes Stephanie Peete, Internship and Career Pathways Supervisor at Say Yes to Education, Buffalo, to talk about removing barriers to educational attainment and career readiness at public and charter schools in Buffalo, NY.
Food apartheid on the East Side of Buffalo is an issue that continues to need further discussion. In this episode, Jay Moran welcomes Author Natalie Baszile, whose latest book “We Are Each Other’s Harvest” celebrates African American Farmers, the land, and their legacy. The conversation continues with Dave Debo and Allison DeHonney from Buffalo Go Green as they examine urban farming and barriers to food access.
In this episode, Jay Moran welcomes Zeneta Everhart, Director of Diversity & Inclusion for NYS Senator Tim Kennedy. Everhart’s 21-year-old Zaire Goodman, was wounded but survived the racially motivated attack at the Tops supermarket on May 14. Everhart talks about testifying before the House Oversight Committee about gun violence and the massacre in Buffalo.Dave Debo spends the rest of the hour talking "action" with Tina Peel from West Seneca, a white ally behind one of the most enduring images along Jefferson Avenue – lawn signs touting thoughts, prayers, and an unchecked box next to the word “action.”
In this episode of “Buffalo, What’s Next?,” Dave Debo speaks with sports journalist John Wawrow about his personal essay regarding why it doesn't matter that the shooter "isn't from here." Brigid Jaipaul-Valenza shares an extended report on Juneteenth education in Buffalo, followed by a conversation with Black History educator, LaGarrett King, Ph.D. Finally, Jay Moran welcomes John Washington to talk through housing inequity and Afrofuturism.
As federal hate crime charges are announced in the racially motivated attack at a Buffalo grocery store on May 14th, “Buffalo, What’s Next?” speaks with former Assistant U.S. Attorney Anthony Bruce and Mark Talley, son of shooting victim Geraldine Talley. They discuss the legal process, death penalty, and more. Jay Moran welcomes Harper Bishop from PUSH Buffalo to talk about the power of a united community voice in the fight for social and racial justice.
In this episode of “Buffalo, What’s Next?” we welcome Kelly Diane Galloway, Founder of Project Mona’s House, to talk about modern-day slavery in the form of human trafficking in Buffalo. Dave Debo and Jomo Akono, VP of the Juneteenth Festival, unpack the complex fight for racial freedom and how the 47th annual Festival hopes to be a place for healing.
In this episode of “Buffalo, What’s Next?” we welcome Feed Buffalo's Drea D'Nur to talk about serving the Halal community before, and since, the racially motivated shooting at Tops Friendly Markets on Jefferson Avenue. Jay Moran speaks with journalist Madison Carter (former WKBW reporter) about her time in Buffalo and recent return to cover the tragedy. Finally, Dave Debo looks back on earlier episodes of Buffalo, What's Next? where themes of grief, anger, and action emerge.
In this episode of “Buffalo, What’s Next?” our hosts examine the very different, but necessary steps Black and white people can take after racially motivated violence. Dave Debo and mental health professional Karl Shallowhorn have a conversation about processing trauma caused by racially motivated violence. Jay Moran walks through an exercise with DEI consultant Jeremy Besch to examine one’s own identity and privilege in order to be a good ally.
In this episode of “Buffalo, What’s Next?” Brigid Jaipal-Valenza digs deep with facilitator and Buffalo writer, Nanette Massey, who connects the dots of white privilege and racial bias through weekly virtual workshops. And from Capitol Hill, we bring you a recap of this week’s testimony by Garnell Whitfield, son of shooting victim Ruth Whitfield, and Zeneta Everhart, whose son Zaire Goodman was shot in the neck and lived to work with her on outreach and education efforts after the mass shooting.
In this episode of “Buffalo, What’s Next?,” Jay Moran welcomes Rene Petties-Jones from the National Federation for Just Communities of WNY, Inc. to share her expertise on facilitating productive conversations about race. Dave Debo learns about local Muslim community efforts to assist victims and their families after the May 14 mass shooting at a local Buffalo grocery store. Finally, Brigid Jaipaul-Valenza talks DEI and critical race theory with with Tolulope Odunsi from SUNY Buffalo.
In this episode of “Buffalo, What’s Next?,” Dave Debo and Buffalo State College Chair and Professor of Sociology, Ron Stewart, examine how our society breeds this kind of violence and what we can do about . Bridgid Jaipaul-Valenza speaks with Fragrance Harris Stanfield. She courageously shares her first-hand account of the mass shooting at Tops Friendly Markets on May 14. And Jay Moran sits down with former Buffalo mayoral candidate India Walton to discuss what she believes should be next for Buffalo.
This episode of “Buffalo, What’s Next?” welcomes poet Jillian Hanesworth to talk about how art can contribute to social change. Buffalo Catholic Charities Educator Harvey Miles, Jr. discusses the idea of racial truth and reconciliation in America, and Alexander Wright, President, African Heritage Food Co-op presents the need for healthy food sustainability, and how his organization is helping the community.
“Buffalo, What’s Next?” hosts welcome three guests to discuss a range of topics. Ekaete Obot Bailey talks about the effectiveness of peaceful protest, local business owner Quinnae Thompson shares her recollections of the May 14th Buffalo mass shooting, and Mike Farrow, lead singer of Farrow, talks about the role music plays in delivering an anti-racist message.
In this episode, “Buffalo, What’s Next?” broadcasts live just a block and a half from the shooting scene on Jefferson Avenue at the Golden Cup Café and Roastery. Our hosts sit down for three very different conversations with African historian and best-selling author Emmanuel Kulu, Sharon and Kenneth Holley, owners of Zawadi Books,and Kara Oliver-Pérez, Director of Diversity and Inclusion, Tapestry Charter School.
In this episode, WBFO Morning Edition Host Jay Moran welcomes Dennice Barr, part of Fruit Belt Leadership, to discuss healthy food access on the East Side. WBFO Managing Editor Brigid Jaipaul-Valenza speaks with Mark Talley about his mother, Geraldine Talley, one of the victims of the Buffalo Tops Shooting. Finally, WBFO’s News Director, Dave Debo, and Attorney John Elmore examines accountability that may lie beyond the suspect of this horrific crime.
In this episode, WBFO Morning Edition Host, Jay Moran, speaks with Reverend Corey Gibson from Calvary Baptist Church about the power of faith in times of grief. WBFO Managing Editor, Brigid Jaipaul Valenza and Dr. Ursuline Bankhead focus on the importance of family and community in the neighborhood. Finally, WBFO’s News Director, Dave Debo, welcomes Miles, Gresham, Esq., a Policy Fellow with the Partnership for the Public Good to talk about systemic racism and reform.
In this episode, WBFO’s Jay Moran welcomes Murray Holman, Executive Director of Stop the Violence Coalition, to talk about the effects of gun violence. WBFO News Director Dave Debo talks about youth and parent engagement with Samuel L. Radford, III, from We the Parents of WNY. Finally, WBFO Managing Editor, Brigid Jaipaul Valenza, speaks with Ann Bowbak from Spectrum Health & Human Services who provides perspective on what the community needs as they work through trauma and grief after the mass shooting at Tops Friendly Markets on May 14 in Buffalo, NY.
In our inaugural episode, WBFO’s Dave Debo talks with Rev. Julian Armand Cook about facing uncomfortable truths around systemic racism. Next, WBFO’s Brigid Jaipaul Valenza welcomes Black Love Resists in the Rust, Attorney DeJon Hall, to discuss grief, loss, and anger in segregated Buffalo, NY. Finally, Morning Edition host Jay Moran speaks with Richard Cummings, Treasurer of the Black Chamber of Commerce of WNY about the challenges facing Black business owners on the East Side.