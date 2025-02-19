© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Breaking Barriers: Nutrition, Art, and Community

Published February 19, 2025 at 9:59 AM EST
Today, Jillian Hanesworth sits down with Rachel Laster, a dietitian, nutritionist and the owner of Real-Life Dietetics and Consulting. Rachel’s on a mission to help her community thrive through smarter food choices. They’ll discuss deeply into why a healthy diet matters and tackle the tough issue of limited food resources in black and brown communities. Then, Jay Moran catches up with artist Jay Carrier to talk about his powerful exhibition, “Niagara, It’s Great to Be Here,” now on display at Buffalo Arts Studio through April 5.

