Breaking Barriers: Nutrition, Art, and Community

Today, Jillian Hanesworth sits down with Rachel Laster, a dietitian, nutritionist and the owner of Real-Life Dietetics and Consulting. Rachel’s on a mission to help her community thrive through smarter food choices. They’ll discuss deeply into why a healthy diet matters and tackle the tough issue of limited food resources in black and brown communities. Then, Jay Moran catches up with artist Jay Carrier to talk about his powerful exhibition, “Niagara, It’s Great to Be Here,” now on display at Buffalo Arts Studio through April 5.