What's Next? Intersectionality & Access: Black Disability Politics and Mental Health Services

On today’s episode, we bring you two new conversations. First, WBFO Disability Reporter Emyle Watkins sits down with Dr. Sami Schalk, a disability scholar, professor of Gender and Women’s Studies, and author of “Black Disability Politics”. They discuss her book and the intersections of race and disability. Next, we welcome Cindy Voelker, the CEO of Spectrum Health. She joins Jay Moran in discussing a $200,000 grant that will help repair their building from damages sustained during the Christmas Blizzard of 2022. They also discuss the growing need for more mental health services and the challenges of staffing.