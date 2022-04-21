From the fringes of mainstream pop to progressive artists around the world, WBFO The Bridge is home to the groundbreaking, alternative and occasionally idiosyncratic music of today alongside beloved classics. Hear: Nirvana, Nathaniel Rateliff, Death Cab for Cutie, The Tragically Hip, Goo Goo Dolls, Arcade Fire, Mumford and Sons, U2, The Record Company, Black Keys, Elvis Costello, Pixies and more!



We connect audiences with artists — guiding them to the discovery of new music from emerging artists and from those they know and love. We are committed to showcasing the work of diverse artists from Western New York and Southern Ontario who are not yet receiving the attention they deserve.



The Bridge connects music lovers with music makers and engages in the community, supporting musicians, venues, and listeners. Basically, it’s college radio for adults.



Buffalo Toronto Public Media’s community-supported alternative music service, The Bridge can be heard on WBFO HD-2, WNED HD-2, or streamed on wbfo.org/the-bridge or our apps.

