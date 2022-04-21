© 2022 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

photo of the Peace Bridge with text College Radio For Adults WBFO The Bridge
From the fringes of mainstream pop to progressive artists around the world, WBFO The Bridge is home to the groundbreaking, alternative and occasionally idiosyncratic music of today alongside beloved classics. Hear: Nirvana, Nathaniel Rateliff, Death Cab for Cutie, The Tragically Hip, Goo Goo Dolls, Arcade Fire, Mumford and Sons, U2, The Record Company, Black Keys, Elvis Costello, Pixies and more!

We connect audiences with artists — guiding them to the discovery of new music from emerging artists and from those they know and love. We are committed to showcasing the work of diverse artists from Western New York and Southern Ontario who are not yet receiving the attention they deserve.

The Bridge connects music lovers with music makers and engages in the community, supporting musicians, venues, and listeners. Basically, it’s college radio for adults.

Buffalo Toronto Public Media’s community-supported alternative music service, The Bridge can be heard on WBFO HD-2, WNED HD-2, or streamed on wbfo.org/the-bridge or our apps.
WBFO The Bridge
WBFO The Bridge logo surrounded by band names and "Your Band Here"
Think your music is a good fit for The Bridge?
We are looking for original bands with roots in Western New York and Southern Ontario to feature on our station.
WBFO The Bridge Focus Group
Like good music and want to flaunt it?
Got a few hours to spare? Love WBFO The Bridge? We are looking for volunteers to be part of our Street Team.

PHOTOS: The Paddock | NXNE June 18, 2022

WBFO The Bridge was pumped to be an official showcase sponsor of North by Northeast (NXNE), Canada's most important music festival of emerging artists! Our Canadian debut at NXNE was incredible. We can not thank Stress Dolls, Grace Greenan, FARROW and Aircraft enough for supporting and believing in WBFO The Bridge. Toronto, WE'LL BE BACK!
Stress Dolls performs at NXNE in Toronto
Grace Greenan on the WBFO The Bridge stage at NXNE
Grace Greenan at The Paddock at NXNE
Grace Greenan at NXNE in Toronto
WBFO The Bridge's bands at NXNE in Toronto
Farrow on the WBFO The Bridge stage at NXNE
Farrow at The Paddock at NXNE
Farrow performs at NXNE in Toronto
Aircraft on the WBFO The Bridge stage at NXNE
Aircraft at The Paddock
Aircrafts at NXNE
PHOTOS: Buffalo Porchfest May 21, 2022

Nothing kicks off a Buffalo summer quite like the Elmwood Village Porchfest! As the official media sponsor of one of the city's favorite local music events, WBFO The Bridge hung out and jammed out in the heart of Buffalo on May 21.
Dallas Taylor, BTPM
Nothing kicks off a Buffalo summer quite like the Elmwood Village Porchfest! As the official media sponsor of one of the city's favorite local music events, WBFO The Bridge hung out and jammed out in the heart of Buffalo on May 21.
Dallas Taylor, BTPM
Nothing kicks off a Buffalo summer quite like the Elmwood Village Porchfest! As the official media sponsor of one of the city's favorite local music events, WBFO The Bridge hung out and jammed out in the heart of Buffalo on May 21.
Dallas Taylor, BTPM
Nothing kicks off a Buffalo summer quite like the Elmwood Village Porchfest! As the official media sponsor of one of the city's favorite local music events, WBFO The Bridge hung out and jammed out in the heart of Buffalo on May 21.
Dallas Taylor, BTPM
Nothing kicks off a Buffalo summer quite like the Elmwood Village Porchfest! As the official media sponsor of one of the city's favorite local music events, WBFO The Bridge hung out and jammed out in the heart of Buffalo on May 21.
Dallas Taylor, BTPM
Nothing kicks off a Buffalo summer quite like the Elmwood Village Porchfest! As the official media sponsor of one of the city's favorite local music events, WBFO The Bridge hung out and jammed out in the heart of Buffalo on May 21.
Dallas Taylor, BTPM
Nothing kicks off a Buffalo summer quite like the Elmwood Village Porchfest! As the official media sponsor of one of the city's favorite local music events, WBFO The Bridge hung out and jammed out in the heart of Buffalo on May 21.
Dallas Taylor, BTPM
Nothing kicks off a Buffalo summer quite like the Elmwood Village Porchfest! As the official media sponsor of one of the city's favorite local music events, WBFO The Bridge hung out and jammed out in the heart of Buffalo on May 21.
Dallas Taylor, BTPM
Nothing kicks off a Buffalo summer quite like the Elmwood Village Porchfest! As the official media sponsor of one of the city's favorite local music events, WBFO The Bridge hung out and jammed out in the heart of Buffalo on May 21.
Dallas Taylor, BTPM
Nothing kicks off a Buffalo summer quite like the Elmwood Village Porchfest! As the official media sponsor of one of the city's favorite local music events, WBFO The Bridge hung out and jammed out in the heart of Buffalo on May 21.
Dallas Taylor, BTPM
Nothing kicks off a Buffalo summer quite like the Elmwood Village Porchfest! As the official media sponsor of one of the city's favorite local music events, WBFO The Bridge hung out and jammed out in the heart of Buffalo on May 21.
Dallas Taylor, BTPM
Nothing kicks off a Buffalo summer quite like the Elmwood Village Porchfest! As the official media sponsor of one of the city's favorite local music events, WBFO The Bridge hung out and jammed out in the heart of Buffalo on May 21.
Dallas Taylor, BTPM
Nothing kicks off a Buffalo summer quite like the Elmwood Village Porchfest! As the official media sponsor of one of the city's favorite local music events, WBFO The Bridge hung out and jammed out in the heart of Buffalo on May 21.
Dallas Taylor, BTPM
Nothing kicks off a Buffalo summer quite like the Elmwood Village Porchfest! As the official media sponsor of one of the city's favorite local music events, WBFO The Bridge hung out and jammed out in the heart of Buffalo on May 21.
Dallas Taylor, BTPM
Nothing kicks off a Buffalo summer quite like the Elmwood Village Porchfest! As the official media sponsor of one of the city's favorite local music events, WBFO The Bridge hung out and jammed out in the heart of Buffalo on May 21.
Dallas Taylor, BTPM
Nothing kicks off a Buffalo summer quite like the Elmwood Village Porchfest! As the official media sponsor of one of the city's favorite local music events, WBFO The Bridge hung out and jammed out in the heart of Buffalo on May 21.
Dallas Taylor, BTPM
Nothing kicks off a Buffalo summer quite like the Elmwood Village Porchfest! As the official media sponsor of one of the city's favorite local music events, WBFO The Bridge hung out and jammed out in the heart of Buffalo on May 21.
Dallas Taylor, BTPM
Nothing kicks off a Buffalo summer quite like the Elmwood Village Porchfest! As the official media sponsor of one of the city's favorite local music events, WBFO The Bridge hung out and jammed out in the heart of Buffalo on May 21.
Dallas Taylor, BTPM
