Financial Literacy and Leading the New York Liberty | Two Success Stories

On today’s episode, we bring you two new conversations. First, we welcome Justin Hawkins, a financial literacy educator who teaches credit strategies. He sits down with Jay Moran to discuss his journey from being a barber to an expert in credit education. Next, WBFO Reporter Alex Simone sits down with Keia Clarke, the CEO of the WNBA’s New York Liberty. Clarke is a 2003 alumnus of Canisius University and will be the keynote speaker in the upcoming Women’s Leadership Summit hosted by the school this upcoming Friday. The two discuss her journey from Canisius to the mainstage of professional women’s sports and her drive to mentor the next generation of women in sports.