Leading Buffalo: Acting Mayor Chris Scanlon’s Mission for a Full Term

On today’s episode, we wrap up our sit-down series with the major candidates for the upcoming Buffalo mayoral election. In our final installment, we hear from the person currently leading City Hall. We welcome Chris Scanlon, the Acting Mayor of the City of Buffalo. He sits down with Jay Moran and Ryan Zunner to discuss his run for a full term as Mayor. The three discuss the focuses of his administration, which include reduced housing costs, enhanced internal communication, and a better public image for the Buffalo Police Department.