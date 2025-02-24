Michael Gainer's Vision for Buffalo: A Mayoral Campaign Focused on Community and Revitalization

On today’s episode, we continue our series where we sit down with the candidates for the upcoming Buffalo mayoral election. For this edition, we welcome Michael Gainer, Founder of Buffalo ReUse, and a member of the East Side Parkways Coalition. He sits down with Ekua Mends-Aidoo and Ryan Zunner, to discuss his reasons for running for Buffalo Mayor. He highlights the focus of his campaign, which includes youth education, community development, and urban revitalization of vacant properties and infrastructure.