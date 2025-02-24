© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
WBFO Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Your NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Protect My Public Media
What's Next?
What’s Next?

Michael Gainer's Vision for Buffalo: A Mayoral Campaign Focused on Community and Revitalization

Published February 24, 2025 at 10:00 AM EST
Ways To Subscribe

On today’s episode, we continue our series where we sit down with the candidates for the upcoming Buffalo mayoral election. For this edition, we welcome Michael Gainer, Founder of Buffalo ReUse, and a member of the East Side Parkways Coalition. He sits down with Ekua Mends-Aidoo and Ryan Zunner, to discuss his reasons for running for Buffalo Mayor. He highlights the focus of his campaign, which includes youth education, community development, and urban revitalization of vacant properties and infrastructure.

What's Next? 2025
Latest Episodes
Load More