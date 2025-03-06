© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Producer’s Picks of the Week: History, Compassion, and Financial Literacy

Published March 6, 2025 at 10:00 AM EST
On this week's edition of Producer’s Picks of the Week, we bring you conversations from all three aired episodes. First, we revisit Jay Moran and Ekua Mends-Aidoo’s conversation about “A Shot Rang Out”, a documentary that dives into the historical context of the Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921. They are joined by three individuals who discuss the connection that Buffalo has to the historical event. Dr. Barbara Seals-Nevergold, Lauren Kausner, and Tala Harden. Next, we shift over to a conversation with Mark Baetzhold and Marthe Limage, the Executive Director and Program Director of Heart Love and Soul, a non-profit community-based organization that has provided services to the area since 1983. They sit down with Jay Moran to discuss some of the challenges that face the organization, which include limited staff and potential federal funding cuts. Finally, we end with a sit-down with Justin Hawkins, a financial literacy educator who teaches credit strategies. He joins Jay Moran in discussing his journey from being a barber to an expert in credit education.

What's Next? 2025
Latest Episodes
