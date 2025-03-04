© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

What's Next?
What's Next?

Facing Challenges, Finding Hope: Heart, Love and Soul’s Impact in Niagara Falls

Published March 4, 2025 at 10:00 AM EST
On today’s episode, we discuss the topic of homelessness in Niagara Falls by diving into the work of Heart, Love and Soul, a non-profit community-based organization that has provided services to the area since 1983. We welcome Mark Baetzhold and Marthe Limage, the Executive Director and Program Director of Heart, Love, and Soul. The two sit down with Jay Moran to discuss the challenges that face the organization, which include limited staff and potential federal funding cuts. They also discuss the hope they have for the future and the positive impact that community support has on their organization

