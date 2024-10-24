The Scoreboard

On Monday's Scoreboard, we recap the Sabres' first win of the season and preview the Bills' Monday Night Football meeting with the NY Jets tonight. Also, we touch on the Mets, who dropped game one of the NLCS and look ahead at the Yankees opening the ALCS tonight. Plus, the WNBA Finals are all tied up! Finally, a look back at the thriller we had on Friday Night Lights in week six, as Lancaster beat Jamestown.

Listen • 5:00