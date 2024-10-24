The Scoreboard
Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.
The Scoreboard on WBFO is your new go-to for all things sports in Western New York and Southern Ontario. We’re talking pro plays, college showdowns, and the amateur talent that makes our region proud. Expect game recaps, player spotlights, and in-depth analysis—all served up in a fast, fresh style that keeps you plugged into the local sports scene. Listen every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday during Morning Edition and All Things Considered on WBFO.
Latest Episodes
-
On Friday's Scoreboard, we highlight a highly recruited local hooper who committed this week. We recap two 'Instant Classics' from the WNBA and MLB and analyze how the Mets find themselves a game away from elimination. And of course, we take a look back how the Sabres lost two games to open their road trip this week.
-
On Wednesday's Scoreboard, we discuss the Bills, who ended their losing skid and added a new weapon on offense. We preview the Sabres, who begin a three-game road trip, and we look back at how the Yankees took a commanding lead in the ALCS. The Mets come home tied in the NLCS, plus, the WNBA Finals resume in Minnesota tonight, and Connolly Cup Nominees are announced for week six of the high school football season.
-
On Monday's Scoreboard, we recap the Sabres' first win of the season and preview the Bills' Monday Night Football meeting with the NY Jets tonight. Also, we touch on the Mets, who dropped game one of the NLCS and look ahead at the Yankees opening the ALCS tonight. Plus, the WNBA Finals are all tied up! Finally, a look back at the thriller we had on Friday Night Lights in week six, as Lancaster beat Jamestown.
-
On Friday's Scoreboard, we recap the Sabres home opener loss to LA, St. Bonaventure making another major headline, and all of the excitement of postseason baseball in New York. Plus, we preview a major soccer match is coming to Buffalo; and dive into the Bills, who continue to fight the injury bug.
-
On Wednesday's Scoreboard, we discuss tonight's volleyball match between Canisius High School and St. Joseph's Collegiate Institute, along with a host of soccer matches around WNY. Plus, we preview the Sabres' home opener and highlight the AFC East coaching change that immediately effects Buffalo. Finally, we give flowers to the Connolly Cup Nominees to the high school football standout performances from week five.
-
On Monday's Scoreboard, we recap the tough weekend in Buffalo sports. The Bills lost their second straight game, and the Sabres opened their season with two losses. MLB Playoffs are rolling with the Mets and Yankees in the Divisional Round. Plus, the WNBA will have a new champion crowned.
-
On Friday's Scoreboard, I’ll tell you why the Sabres have everything working in their favor to end the playoff drought. Plus, we discuss the Bills, who meet an old friend in Houston on Sunday, and we get to know a runner who is making history at Niagara University.
-
On Wednesday's Scoreboard we discuss how the Bills' coaches took responsibility for their Sunday night loss, the Sabres preseason positive takeaways, and preview the first 'Battle of the Bridge' between Canisius and Niagara of 2024-25.
-
On Monday's Scoreboard, we discuss how the Bills got throttled last night, how impressive CSP looked on Friday Night Lights, and highlight postseason play in the WNBA and MLB.
-
On Friday's Scoreboard, we highlight the Sabres' new captain, preview tonight's small-town showdown on Friday Night Lights, and we dive into what to expect in Sunday night's Bills game in Baltimore.