Tracing Freedom: The Vision for New York’s Harriet Tubman Byway

Published February 25, 2025 at 10:00 AM EST
On today’s episode, we welcome three people integral to the planning of the Harriet Tubman Byway, a proposed 550-mile cultural heritage tourism route in New York State. The byway crosses over 22 counties and 170 municipalities and aims to connect sites related to Harriett Tubman and the Underground Railroad. We welcome Ally Spongr-DeGon, the President of the Underground Railroad Consortium of New York State, Lillie Wiley Upshaw, Treasurer of the Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor, and chair of the Buffalo Niagara Freedom Station Coalition, and Josh Poole, a historian and Operations Manager for the Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Heritage Center. The three sit down with Saladin Allah to discuss how the byway can enhance cultural heritage tourism.

What's Next? 2025
