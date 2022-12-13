ADA Compliance in the City of Buffalo

-
'Full stop, I apologize': Buffalo's Deputy Mayor responds to WBFO's ADA compliance investigation, previews new advocate positionLast week WBFO released an investigation detailing several violations of Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act by the City of Buffalo. On Monday, WBFO’s Emyle Watkins sat down for an exclusive interview with City of Buffalo Deputy Mayor Crystal Rodriguez-Dabney to discuss the city’s response and what disabled Buffalonians can expect going forward.
-
-
Under Title II of the ADA, municipalities with over 50 employees are required to have an appointed ADA coordinator, who handles complaints, accommodations, and ensures the city is not in violation of federal law. At the time of the news conference, the city had been without a coordinator for seven months, and according to WBFO investigation, still does not. It has been 11 months since the position was filled.