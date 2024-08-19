Saturdays at 6pm

Mindful Music explores the intersection of music and mental health by providing a backdrop for conversations with guests who share how they use music to express their inner nature and manage their emotional wellbeing. The program also serves as a platform that raises awareness about mental health in an informative and entertaining way.

The program features individuals from Western New York, Southern Ontario, and beyond, who are recognized in their respective fields. Each guest shares their stories through the medium of music, providing an intimate look into their lives in a unique manner and allows listeners to discover things about them that would otherwise not be known.

Program host, Karl Shallowhorn, uses his background in the behavioral health field to craft a program that will educate listeners in an easy-to-understand and accessible way. By breaking down what can be, at times, complicated topics, Karl is able to guide the conversations in a manner that is intellectually stimulating, and at the same time, heartfelt.

For mental health information, resources, and support visit:

https://www.samhsa.gov

https://mhawny.org