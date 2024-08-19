Mindful Music explores the intersection of music and mental health by providing a backdrop for conversations with guests who share how they use music to express their inner nature and manage their emotional wellbeing. The program also serves as a platform that raises awareness about mental health in an informative and entertaining way.
The program features individuals from Western New York, Southern Ontario, and beyond, who are recognized in their respective fields. Each guest shares their stories through the medium of music, providing an intimate look into their lives in a unique manner and allows listeners to discover things about them that would otherwise not be known.
Program host, Karl Shallowhorn, uses his background in the behavioral health field to craft a program that will educate listeners in an easy-to-understand and accessible way. By breaking down what can be, at times, complicated topics, Karl is able to guide the conversations in a manner that is intellectually stimulating, and at the same time, heartfelt.
For mental health information, resources, and support visit:
On this episode of Mindful Music host Karl Shallowhorn is joined by Dwane Hall. Dwane is the owner of Sportsmen’s Tavern in Buffalo.
On this episode of Mindful Music host Karl Shallowhorn is joined by JoAnn Falletta, Conductor of the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra. JoAnn shares two of the BPO's amazing performances as well as what is considered to be one of classical music's greatest symphonies of all time.
This week's Mindful Music guest is Zamir Gotta best known as American chef Anthony Bourdain's travel companion. Zamir talks about his relationship with Anthony, how an even more significant tragedy struck his life last year, and the Led Zeppelin song that ties it all together.
Dr. Pierluigi Mancini discusses immigrant behavioral health and the importance of cultural and linguistic competency in mental health. We also hear Dr. Mancini's songs including a classic from Sinatra.
Karl Shallowhorn talks with Rev. George Nicholas, pastor of Lincoln United Methodist Church and the executive director of the Buffalo Center for Health Equity.
Claudine Ewing talks about her love of music, how she copes with the challenges of vicarious trauma, and when she discovered her passion for the media.