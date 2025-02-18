Healthcare Equity Under Fire: Policy, Prevention, and Access

On today’s episode, we welcome Dr. Kenyani Davis, the Chief Medical Officer at the Community Health Centers of Buffalo. Dr. Davis is an expert in the local scene of healthcare for underserved populations. She sits down with Naila Ansari to discuss the impact of federal budget cuts on healthcare equity, particularly under the Trump administration, the critical role of preventative care and vaccines in public health, and the broader implications of federal policies on healthcare access and outcomes, particularly for marginalized communities.