Buffalo Toronto Public Media, in collaboration with the University at Buffalo's Department of Theater and Dance, proudly presents a radio play production of The Legend of Sleepy Hollow. This hour-long retelling of Washington Irving's timeless classic, adapted by Aaron Mays, brings the tale of Ichabod Crane and the infamous Headless Horseman to life with a rich blend of voice acting, live Foley sound effects, and musical performances.
Recorded in front of a live studio audience at the historic Katherine Cornell Theater in Buffalo, New York, this production transports listeners into the eerie world of Sleepy Hollow. Adding a nostalgic twist, satirical "commercials" are performed during the show’s breaks, paying homage to the golden age of radio dramas.
Get ready for an immersive auditory experience where sounds—dialogue, sound effects, and music—were performed live, making The Legend of Sleepy Hollow a must-listen for fans of classic tales and theatrical storytelling!
This special production is made possible by our members, Mr. Goodbar, and the Buffalo and Erie County Public Library.
CAST & CREW:
ICHABOD CRANE……………………………………..........……...………………..Tobias Pfluke
KATRINA VAN TASSEL………………………......….......………………...…..…..Allinee NeGron
BROM BONES / GEORGE WASHINGTON…………...................……….Adrian Dickson
SOLDIER 2 / SLEEPY HOLLOW BOY 3 / PARTYGOER 3…………….……………………….Ty Burgess
SOLDIER 4 / STUDENT 1 / SLEEPY HOLLOW BOY 2 / PARTYGOER 4……………………Alex Fawkes
SOLDIER 3 / SLEEPY HOLLOW BOY 1 / OLD BALTUS VAN TASSEL…………..………...Bolaji Idowu
CHOIR MEMBER 1 (SISTER CHARLOTTE), PARTYGOER 2…………………………..….….Wisteria Jones
PARTYGOER 1……………………………………………………………………………………………Adrianna Schreck
SOLDIER 1 / OLD WOMAN (MRS. MADISON)………………………………………………….Jo Yanko
*All Cast Members also provide vocals as Choir Members, Partygoers, Soldiers, and Townspeople
Director:
James Beaudry
Writer:
Aaron Mays
Foley Artists:
Morgan Koziel (Director)
Joyce Cheng
Matt Hitch
Patrick Kelly
Ron Reynolds
Alyssa Brouillet
Jennifer Busch
Music/Pianist:
James Welch
Announcer:
Holly Kirkpatrick
CAST & CREW BIOS:
JAMES BEAUDRY (Director)
Prior to joining the University at Buffalo’s Department of Theatre and Dance faculty, James spent 20 years as a director, choreographer, producer and occasional performer. His credits include over 200 productions from festivals to Off-Broadway to LORT, including multiple world premiers. He served as Artistic Director at Timber Lake Playhouse for eight seasons, Company Manager for New York Stage And Film for three seasons, and was the Lead Project Manager on the Broadway League’s partnership with MobileHealth for the re-opening of Broadway in Fall 2021. Twice nominated for Chicago’s Jeff Award for Outstanding Direction of Musical, James and his work have also been featured in Dance Magazine, Dance Teacher Magazine, and Backstage. He studied at the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute and holds an MFA from Mills College. Proud member of SDC, the union of professional stage directors and choreographers.
AARON MAYS (Writer)
An award-winning theatre artist based in Chicago. His latest play BLACK SANTA was one of four finalists to receive its world premiere at the 2024 Obsidian Theatre Festival. The play's Southeast premiere will take place at Miami's Adrienne Arsht Performing Arts Center and City Theatre in December 2024. His other plays include STICKS AND STONES, HUSH HUSH, PASS ME OVER, and an adaptation of A CHRISTMAS CAROL which was commissioned by South Bend Civic Theatre. Aaron is also an Artie Award-winning director and a proud native of Buffalo.
JOYCE CHENG (Foley Artist)
A senior from New York City, and is studying Theatre Design & Technology, with a concentration in Sound, at the University at Buffalo. Her notable works at UB include serving as Sound Designer & Mixer for The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee and 9 to 5 The Musical, as well as Sound Designer and Stage Manager roles for the Zodiaque Dance Company. This fall, she will be the Sound Designer for Zodiaque’s 50th Celebration and Stage Manager in the spring. After graduation, Joyce aims to be a “sound princess,” aspiring to mix for a K-Pop concert!
TOBIAS PFLUKE (Ichabod Crane)
Tobias is pursuing a degree in Theatre at The University at Buffalo. He is exploring every aspect of performance that he can! He recently acted in PUFFS, as J. Finch and Zach Smith. He is also the future director of NO EXIT this September, also at UB. He wouldn't be where he is today without the wonderful, beautiful, Kathleen Golde. Thanks, Golde!
ALLINEE NEGRON (Katrina Van Tassel)
A junior BFA music theatre student from Clarence, NY and is absolutely thrilled to be a part of The Legend of Sleepy Hollow. Favorite credits of hers include Ella (Cinderella, Historic Lockport Palace Theatre), Mother (Renascence, UBTHD), and Swing (25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, UBTHD). Up next you can catch her in Jersey Boys at the Historic Lockport Palace Theatre (September 5th-15th). She would like to extend a huge thank you to the incredible cast and crew for making this show possible.
ADRIAN DICKSON (Brom Bones / George Washington)
A senior pursuing a Political Science major and Theatre minor at UB. He has participated in theatre from a young age. Some of his acting credits include You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown (Schroeder), Guys and Dolls (Nicely), Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (Narrator), The Drowsy Chaperone (George), and Peter and the Starcatcher (Black Stache). He co-wrote SW: A New(sical) Hope with Andrew Barth Feldman in middle school, which was performed in 2016 by young actors with Zneefrock Productions, and then again in 2020 with professional actors such as Gaten Matarazzo at 54 Below. As an anime fan, he’s liked the idea of voice acting for a while and is glad for the opportunity to star in a radio play.
TY BURGESS (Soldier 2 / S.H. Boy 3 / Partygoer 3)
A sophomore at the University at Buffalo who is currently pursuing his Musical Theatre BFA and Tech Theatre BA. He has recently been a part of 9 to 5 The Musical and the Sondheim Tribute Revue at UB. He is very excited to be a part of this production and would like to thank all of those involved.
ALEX FAWKES (they/he) (Soldier 4 / Student 1 / S.H. Boy 2 / Partygoer 4)
A Latinx artist majoring in Theatre Performance with a minor in ASL at the University at Buffalo about to start their junior year. They have been a fan of The Legend of Sleepy Hollow since childhood and are excited to be a part of this project and collaborate with WBFO as part of their first radio play. Previous performance credits include Puffs (Harry/Susie Bones/Clumsy Longbottom), The Intruder (Servant/Sister of Mercy), C'est La Vie (Noah/Becky/Tessa), Wasting Away (Jordan), Beauty and the Beast (Madame de la Gran Bouche /Monsieur D'Arque), Newsies (Hannah/Newsie/Nun) & Aladdin (Narrator/Ensemble).
BOLAJI IDOWU (Soldier 3 / S.H. Boy / Old Baltus Van Tassel)
An international sophomore student of the University at Buffalo pursuing a major in theatre. He is an aspiring actor who has made a few short acting videos in his spare time. His other credits include a Nigerian summer performance course under the Pater’s Heritage Mission, backstage work for other UB productions such as Renascence, Outrage and Zodiaque Dance Company.
WISTERIA JONES (she/her) (Choir Member 1 – Sister Charlotte / Partygoer 2)
A sophomore music theater major at the University at Buffalo. She has been in musicals consistently since the seventh grade. Her first role was as Little Red Riding Hood in Into the Woods JR, and her most recent role was as Ensemble and Little Page Boy in Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella. Some of her favorite roles include Sandy in SpongeBob the Musical, Elle Woods in Legally Blonde, and Lucy in You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown. She is from Rochester, New York and hopes to someday work at Disney as a performer.
ADRIANNA SCHRECK (Partygoer 1)
An incoming sophomore from Williamsville, NY. At UB, she is pursuing a double-degree with a BFA in Music Theatre and a BA in Business Administration with a minor in Dance. Her previous credits include: Titanic (Choir) with Starring Buffalo, Pippin (Leading Player) with St. Joseph’s Collegiate Institute (SJCI), Mamma Mia! (Sophie) with Buffalo Academy of the Sacred Heart (SHA), Joseph… Dreamcoat (Mrs. Potiphar/Wife) with SJCI, Leader of the Pack (Girl Group Soloist) with SHA, and Godspell (Ensemble) with SJCI, as well as various show choirs throughout the Buffalo area. She currently studies voice and dance privately, and for 16 years studied at the American Academy of Ballet. Adrianna has also worked behind the scenes as a director, assistant choreographer, assistant stage manager, light board operator, fog operator, and run crew.
JO YANKO (Soldier 1/ Old Woman - Mrs. Madison)
A second-year student at the University at Buffalo pursuing a degree in Theatre. Previous favorite roles include Mrs. Bumbrake/Teacher (Peter and the Starcatcher), Betty Parris (Afflicted: Daughters of Salem), Witch (Macbeth), Hazel/Grotto Good (Still Life With Iris), and Narrator 2 (The Snow).