© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
WBFO Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Your NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Protect My Public Media
What's Next?
What’s Next?

Producer’s Picks of the Week: Expanding Mental Health Services, Empowering Youth Through Food, and Preserving an Architectural Legacy

Published February 13, 2025 at 10:00 AM EST
Ways To Subscribe

On this week’s edition of Producer’s Picks of the Week. We bring you the highlights of three conversations. First, we revisit Jay Moran’s conversation with Cindy Voelker, the CEO of Spectrum Health, the two discuss the growing need for more mental health services and the challenges of staffing, as well as a $200,000 grant awarded to Spectrum Health. Next, we shift over to a conversation with Celebrity Chef Bobby Anderson, He sits down with guest host Saladin Allah to discuss the impact of his local youth workforce program F-Bites, and his appearance on Hell’s Kitchen which led to him working for famous chef Gordon Ramsay. Finally, we close out the show with a trip the What’s Next crew took to 321 Humboldt Parkway, the site of the late Robert Traynham Coles’ historic studio. At the studio, Jay Moran sits down with Albert Chao, an architect looking to revitalize the site through the Cole’s House Project.

What's Next? 2025
Latest Episodes
Load More