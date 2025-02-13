Producer’s Picks of the Week: Expanding Mental Health Services, Empowering Youth Through Food, and Preserving an Architectural Legacy

On this week’s edition of Producer’s Picks of the Week. We bring you the highlights of three conversations. First, we revisit Jay Moran’s conversation with Cindy Voelker, the CEO of Spectrum Health, the two discuss the growing need for more mental health services and the challenges of staffing, as well as a $200,000 grant awarded to Spectrum Health. Next, we shift over to a conversation with Celebrity Chef Bobby Anderson, He sits down with guest host Saladin Allah to discuss the impact of his local youth workforce program F-Bites, and his appearance on Hell’s Kitchen which led to him working for famous chef Gordon Ramsay. Finally, we close out the show with a trip the What’s Next crew took to 321 Humboldt Parkway, the site of the late Robert Traynham Coles’ historic studio. At the studio, Jay Moran sits down with Albert Chao, an architect looking to revitalize the site through the Cole’s House Project.