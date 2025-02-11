© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

What's Next? | From Hell’s Kitchen to F-Bites: Chef Bobby Anderson’s Recipe for Success

Published February 11, 2025 at 10:00 AM EST
On today’s episode, we bring you a special conversation with Celebrity Chef Bobby Anderson, the founder of F-Bites, a culinary program designed to improve the employment rates and opportunities of young people in Niagara Falls through the development of workforce skills in a culinary setting. He sits down with guest host Saladin Allah to discuss the impact of F-Bites, his journey to becoming a world-renowned chef, and his appearance on Hell’s Kitchen which led him to work for famous chef Gordon Ramsay.

