What's Next? | From Hell’s Kitchen to F-Bites: Chef Bobby Anderson’s Recipe for Success

On today’s episode, we bring you a special conversation with Celebrity Chef Bobby Anderson, the founder of F-Bites, a culinary program designed to improve the employment rates and opportunities of young people in Niagara Falls through the development of workforce skills in a culinary setting. He sits down with guest host Saladin Allah to discuss the impact of F-Bites, his journey to becoming a world-renowned chef, and his appearance on Hell’s Kitchen which led him to work for famous chef Gordon Ramsay.