Producer’s Picks of the Week: Healthcare Equity, Nutrition, and Local Art

Published February 20, 2025 at 10:00 AM EST
On this week’s edition of Producer’s Picks of the Week, we bring you three highlighted segments from the previous week. First, we revisit Naila Ansari’s conversation with Dr. Kenyani Davis, the Chief Medical Officer at the Community Health Centers of Buffalo. The two discuss the impact of federal budget cuts on healthcare equity, and the broader implications of federal policies on healthcare access and outcomes, particularly for marginalized communities. Next, we feature Rachel Laster, a dietitian, nutritionist, and Real-Life Dietetics and Consulting owner. She sits down with Jillian Hanesworth to discuss the tough issue of limited food resources in black and brown communities. Finally, we close out today’s show with a conversation Jay Moran had with Jay Carrier, an artist in Niagara Falls. They discuss his latest exhibition, “Niagara, It’s Great to Be Here,” which is on display at Buffalo Arts Studio through April 5.

