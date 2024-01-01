Sin Fronteras WNY and Buffalo Toronto Public Media have launched a Latino radio station on 88.7 WBFO HD3. Listeners in Western New York and Southern Ontario can listen to Radio Bilingüe on HD radio. Radio Bilingüe is the leading Latino public radio network and Spanish content producer in US public media. Local shows and sponsors will be added to the line-up in the coming months.

Radio Bilingüe offers a wide range of programming around the clock: vibrant music, news and information, and forums for Latino voices. In Spanish, English, Mixteco and Triqui, Radio Bilingüe fosters inclusive dialogue. The programming centers Latino arts, culture, and languages as the fabric of our communities, and puts critical information in the hands of audiences often ignored by other media.