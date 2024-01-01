© 2024 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
WBFO Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Your NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Buffalo Toronto Public Media and Radio Bilingüe logos with text "Powered By Sin Fronteras WNY"

Sin Fronteras WNY and Buffalo Toronto Public Media have launched a Latino radio station on 88.7 WBFO HD3. Listeners in Western New York and Southern Ontario can listen to Radio Bilingüe on HD radio. Radio Bilingüe is the leading Latino public radio network and Spanish content producer in US public media. Local shows and sponsors will be added to the line-up in the coming months.

Radio Bilingüe offers a wide range of programming around the clock: vibrant music, news and information, and forums for Latino voices. In Spanish, English, Mixteco and Triqui, Radio Bilingüe fosters inclusive dialogue. The programming centers Latino arts, culture, and languages as the fabric of our communities, and puts critical information in the hands of audiences often ignored by other media.