Regional News

Rep. Tonko seeks to limit mobile sports betting advertisements; industry says move is unconstitutionalNew York Congressman Paul Tonko has introduced the Betting on our Future Act, which would ban online and electronic advertising of sports gambling. The industry is hitting back.
This week the New York State Department of Labor finalized farm labor overtime regulations. Over the next 10 years overtime will be reduced from the current 60-hour threshold to 40 hours.
Gov. Kathy Hochul’s proposed $227 billion spending plan is 2.4% larger than last year’s budget. But she says she knows that the good times won't last.
A western New York advocacy group is pushing the state Senate and Assembly to prioritize electric buildings in their proposed budgets.
The certificate that focuses on indigenous culture and languages will be presented for consideration in June.
New York Congressman Paul Tonko visited Stratton Albany VA Medical Center Wednesday to speak with veterans and their families about the PACT Act.
Local New York State theater and arts executives, and area political leaders, made their case for $20 million in state funding at a recent press conference at the Palace Theatre in Albany.
With central New York affected by a court case preventing cannabis dispensaries in the region, those in the cannabis business are in a waiting game.
Numerous studies have shown that exposure to nature can improve people's mental health and well-being. A recent study from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology is more specific. It considers what kind of nature experiences were linked with a greater sense of well-being during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gov. Kathy Hochul will have to choose a new nominee and convince the Senate to agree with her choice as the governor and Legislature engage in their biggest task of the year — agreeing on a state budget.
WAMC's Ian Pickus speaks with Columbia Law School Professor Conrad Johnson about the state Senate vote rejecting Judge Hector LaSalle's nomination Wednesday.
It’s the first time in recent history that a governor’s nominee for chief judge was rejected by the state Senate.