What's Next? | Honoring Heritage: Native Voices on Representation, Resilience, and Recognition

Published November 21, 2024 at 10:00 AM EST
On today’s show, we turn our focus to Native American Heritage Month. We welcome Samantha Nephew, a member of the Seneca Nation and a communications specialist at the Buffalo Center for Health Equity, and Melissa Leonard, a Tonawanda Band of Senecas descendant and an educator and advocate for the Seneca people. The two join WBFO Indigenous Beat Reporter Ryan Zunner to discuss a recent Haudenosaunee flag raising in Buffalo, Native American boarding schools, and how Native people are represented throughout history and media.

