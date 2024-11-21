What's Next? | Honoring Heritage: Native Voices on Representation, Resilience, and Recognition

On today's episode, we welcome back Duncan Kirkwood, a renowned national resilience trainer and the visionary behind the “Unleash Your Greatness” program, an initiative designed to empower students in Buffalo Public Schools. He’s joined by Katie Schuta, Principal of the Buffalo School of Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management, where this transformative program is being piloted. Together with host Jay Moran, they delve into the profound impact of resilience training on young minds, the unique challenges facing Buffalo schools, and the broader potential of fostering resilience as a core skill in education.

Listen • 55:59