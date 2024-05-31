Pride Month Kickoff, Kicker Kerfuffle, & Kicking AI to the Curb
Join host Bentley and our no-holds-barred trio of guests, local standup and voice of the Buffalo Bandits Allie Brady, actor, director, and host of the podcast That's Trash, Michael Gilbert-Wachowiak and zooming in from New York City, Devin-Norelle, a model, trans advocate and host of the Webby award-winning digital series from PBS Digital Studios and Buffalo Toronto Public Media, Brave Spaces. This group did not hold back while discussing NFL's Kansas City Chiefs kicker, Harrison Butker and his commencement address controversy, the threats of AI on authentic talent and storytelling, and "kicking" off Pride Month, the group passionately talked about the current media and advocacy landscape for the LGBTQ+ community and their allies.