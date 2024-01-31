Fridays at 10am beginning February 9

Group Chat is a pop culture program that brings people together. Each week, we'll talk about what you're talking about, wherever you’re talking about it. While we don't claim to be experts, we will add some expertise to the conversation with a revolving panel of friends who know a lot about film and music, theatre and video games, food, sports, social media, and what's trending in the country and right in our own region. Group chat gives you levity from the news with insightful yet entertaining commentary. Sure, it might get controversial, but that makes it interesting. Do people drive culture, or does culture drive people? Let's figure it out together on Group Chat, Fridays at 10am and Sundays at 12pm on WBFO. It is also available digitally through WBFO’s website, apps, and wherever you get your podcasts.

