What do Cave Paintings, Political Cartoons, and Memes Have in Common?
This week on Group Chat, Bentley meets up with Pulitzer Prize-winning editorial cartoonist at The Buffalo News, Adam Zyglis; stand-up comedian and voice of the Buffalo Bandits, Allie Brady; and Chair of Communication, English Literature, Philosophy, and Theater departments at Jamestown Community College, Simone Sellstrom. From cave walls to Instagram feeds, visual storytelling has transformed across millennia, yet its power to captivate and communicate remains as strong as ever. Join this powerhouse group as they unravel how visuals have shaped societal conversations. From hieroglyphs to the art of political cartoons and viral meme culture, this episode offers a thought-provoking and entertaining look at how images can communicate what words often cannot.