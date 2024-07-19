Your Content is Gone, Celebrities Unapologetic, and AI Wants to be Your Bestie

For this episode, we welcome comedian Allie Brady, content creator and host of Compact Science on WNED PBS, Cory McCants, to the group chat for conversations with Bentley surrounding the celebrity experience. While sometimes uncomfortable, can famous people open up to contribute to the greater good? We talk about Kate Middleton’s announcement of her cancer diagnosis and how younger people in the spotlight speaking out about their health struggles can lead to greater awareness and, thus, early intervention. “Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV” is a docuseries exposing a toxic culture behind Nickelodeon television shows from the late 1990s and early 2000s. We discuss the impact these types of shows have on child stars and how to prevent abuse moving forward. Finally, we welcome Sarajane Gomlak-Green, host of the WNED PBS series Compact Science. to the chat for her scientific expertise and positive energy surrounding the total solar eclipse! We talk about safety measures, what we can expect to see, the impact on travel, and what this event means on the grand timeline of scientific wonders in this edition of Group Chat!

Listen • 54:24