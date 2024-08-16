The Prophetic Zodiac and The Political Zeitgeist
Bentley and her guests look to the cosmos as they explore the allure of horoscopes and why they continue to captivate us, then question whether Mercury in retrograde really affects our lives. The conversation shifts to the world of political cartoons and memes, their historical significance and the powerful role memes now play in shaping public opinion and political discourse. They wrap up the chat with a look at Elvis Presley’s legacy and the newest must-read memoirs. This week’s guests include Elyse Breeze, Director of Digital Strategy at Buffalo Toronto Public Media (BTPM); Ashleigh Chrisena Ricci, Performer and host of BTPM’s digital series “Let’s Go!”; and Simone Sellstrom, Chair of Communication, English Literature, Philosophy, and Theater at Jamestown Community College.