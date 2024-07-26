2024 Olympics, Paralympics, and Adaptive Sports
Today’s chat sprints into the 2024 Olympics, Paralympics and world of Adaptive Sports - with a surprise topic at the finish line! Bentley is thrilled to welcome back Group Chat stars, Dr. Naila Ansari and Ashleigh Chrisena Ricci. Joining them is athletic powerhouse Ben Richard from Greater Buffalo Adaptive Sports. They dive into Sha’Carri Richardson’s blazing comeback, Simone Biles’ awe-inspiring return to the floor, and the mixed reviews over Team USA’s uniforms. The conversation takes a powerful turn into Adaptive Sports, reshaping our views on athleticism and inclusivity. Catch this dynamic sports chat with a golden pop culture twist at the end (hint: it’s not just gold medals we’re talking about)!