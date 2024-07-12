© 2024 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

chat bubble with text "Group Chat" surrounded by other colorful chat bubbles over a purple background with the WBFO NPR logo in the top left corner
Group Chat

Chart-Toppers: Kendrick vs. Drake and Streaming Trends

Published July 12, 2024 at 10:00 AM EDT
Broup chat logo with headshots of Cory McCants, Ashleigh Chrisena Ricci, and Donny Kutzbach

Bentley and her guests kick off this week’s chat with today's most explosive pop culture feuds! Joining her are Cory McCants, performer and host of Buffalo Toronto Public Media’s (BTPM) Compact History and Compact Civics; Ashleigh Chrisena Ricci, performer and host of BTPM’s Let’s Go!; Donny Kutzbach, Co-Owner of Town Ballroom; and special guest, Charles Gilbert, WBFO Producer and hip-hop aficionado. Together, they unpack everything from fierce musical rivalries to the Nielsen Top 10 Streaming list. They talk about the impact of viral performances like Kendrick Lamar’s Juneteenth concert and break down the cultural significance of diss tracks. The conversation takes a turn into chart-topping shows like Bridgerton and the fine line between artistic liberties and historical accuracy. Join this week’s crew as they cruise through the hottest pop culture showdowns and binge-worthy series.

  • chat bubble with text "Group Chat" surrounded by other colorful chat bubbles over a purple background with the WBFO NPR logo in the top left corner
    Pride Month Kickoff, Kicker Kerfuffle, & Kicking AI to the Curb
    Join host Bentley and our no-holds-barred trio of guests, local standup and voice of the Buffalo Bandits Allie Brady, actor, director, and host of the podcast That's Trash, Michael Gilbert-Wachowiak and zooming in from New York City, Devin-Norelle, a model, trans advocate and host of the Webby award-winning digital series from PBS Digital Studios and Buffalo Toronto Public Media, Brave Spaces. This group did not hold back while discussing NFL's Kansas City Chiefs kicker, Harrison Butker and his commencement address controversy, the threats of AI on authentic talent and storytelling, and "kicking" off Pride Month, the group passionately talked about the current media and advocacy landscape for the LGBTQ+ community and their allies.
  • chat bubble with text "Group Chat" surrounded by other colorful chat bubbles over a purple background with the WBFO NPR logo in the top left corner
    Now Showing, True Crime, and Live Music in Buffalo
    Join host Bentley and our trio of guests, Assistant Professor of Philosophy and contributing professor in the Africana Studies unit at SUNY Buffalo State. Dr. John Torrey, local college professor and podcaster Peter Horn, and former WBFO intern and recent graduate from Niagara University School of Theatre, Abbey Mylock, as they predict success or failure of the full line up of movies to hit theaters this summer. Then the group goes a little dark talking about the history, endurance, and popularity of true crime as a podcast and television genre. Finally, concert season in Buffalo is on deck! Who's coming to town, where are they playing, and what are some of the must-see performances on the schedule? Find out on this episode of Group Chat.
  • chat bubble with text "Group Chat" surrounded by other colorful chat bubbles over a purple background with the WBFO NPR logo in the top left corner
    Harmony of the Mind: Music, Art, and Nature
    Join host Bentley and our trio of guests—Cory McCants, Ashleigh Chrisena Ricci, and the vibrant Yamilex Holguín Pérez—as they explore the profound impact of music, art, and nature on mental health and wellness. They discuss the rise of Chappell Roan and the therapeutic benefits of creative expression. The group discusses popular technology apps that claim to help with mental wellness, and then throw all that technology away to harness the healing power of connecting with the natural world.
  • chat bubble with text "Group Chat" surrounded by other colorful chat bubbles over a purple background with the WBFO NPR logo in the top left corner
    Webby Awards, PSL Controversy, and the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductees
    This week on Group Chat, returning guests Akram Shibly, Naila Ansari, and Donny Kutzbach join Bentley to discuss the Webby Awards, including Brave Spaces, a People’s Voice winner from PBS Digital Studios and Buffalo Toronto Public Media. Next, we talk all things sports considering recent controversy over personal seat licenses, Lindy Ruff’s return to the Sabres, the NFL draft, and the NBA playoffs. Finally, turn up the volume because the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees have been announced! It’s a fun an humor filled hour right here on Group Chat.
  • chat bubble with text "Group Chat" surrounded by other colorful chat bubbles over a purple background with the WBFO NPR logo in the top left corner
    Group Chat Continues Celebrating National Comedy Month
    On this week's Group Chat, and the final show in celebration of National Comedy Month, Bentley welcomes back Western New York comedian Charmagne Chi and introduces listeners to two new voices. Dan Reitz is the founder of Buffalo Improv House, and Megan Eckwahl is the marketing and communications manager at the National Comedy Center in Jamestown, NY. This week, the discussion is about rising stars on screen and in the clubs, the history and evolution of TV comedy, and the (proven) healing power of laughter. Don't believe it? Listen to this week's Group Chat, and you'll feel better afterward!
  • chat bubble with text "Group Chat" surrounded by other colorful chat bubbles over a purple background with the WBFO NPR logo in the top left corner
    Group Chat Celebrates National Comedy Month
    Everyone’s in stitches during this week’s group chat! Bentley welcomes Journey Gunderson, Executive Director of the National Comedy Center in Jamestown, New York, Allie Brady, Comedian and voice of the Buffalo Bandits, and Dallas Taylor, Improv actor, Director, and Poet. This hilarious group spends the hour advocating that comedy is a true art form and doesn’t get the credit it deserves. It's been a connector from the Bible to George Carlin, Kate McKinnon, Mark Russell, and Maria Bamford (and really, there are too many to note). We dissect blue comedy, the influence of AI, the powerplay between a comedian and their audience, and the two sides of social media impacting comedians today.
  • chat bubble with text "Group Chat" surrounded by other colorful chat bubbles over a purple background with the WBFO NPR logo in the top left corner
    Basketball, Music Festivals, Cowboy Carter, Puffy and more!
    On this week's Group Chat, Bentley welcomes Buffalo State University Professor of Philosophy and Africana Studies (and part-time DJ!) Dr. John Torrey, podcast host and Associate Producer for WBFO Charles Gilbert, and co-owner of Town Ballroom Donny Kutzbach into the studio to discuss what's currently in the zeitgeist, including Beyonce and Cowboy Carter - the accolades and some of the unfortunate negative feedback. The group chats about music festivals and their relevance, NCAA Women's Basketball, and the perceived conflict between Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese. Finally, the tumultuous descent of - but culturally significant - Puffy. It's an enlightening discussion. Join us for this week's Group Chat!
  • chat bubble with text "Group Chat" surrounded by other colorful chat bubbles over a purple background with the WBFO NPR logo in the top left corner
    Truth and Responsibility of the Famous and the Total Solar Eclipse
    For this episode, we welcome comedian Allie Brady, content creator and host of Compact Science on WNED PBS, Cory McCants, to the group chat for conversations with Bentley surrounding the celebrity experience. While sometimes uncomfortable, can famous people open up to contribute to the greater good? We talk about Kate Middleton’s announcement of her cancer diagnosis and how younger people in the spotlight speaking out about their health struggles can lead to greater awareness and, thus, early intervention. “Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV” is a docuseries exposing a toxic culture behind Nickelodeon television shows from the late 1990s and early 2000s. We discuss the impact these types of shows have on child stars and how to prevent abuse moving forward. Finally, we welcome Sarajane Gomlak-Green, host of the WNED PBS series Compact Science. to the chat for her scientific expertise and positive energy surrounding the total solar eclipse! We talk about safety measures, what we can expect to see, the impact on travel, and what this event means on the grand timeline of scientific wonders in this edition of Group Chat!
  • chat bubble with text "Group Chat" surrounded by other colorful chat bubbles over a purple background with the WBFO NPR logo in the top left corner
    E-Commerce Banter, Side Hustle Stories, and Celebrating Buffalo Culture with Dyngus Day
    Join Bentley as she kicks back with an eclectic trio of guests: the vivacious performer and comedian Charmagne Chi, the charismatic actor and podcaster Michael Gilbert-Wachowiak, and the enigmatic poet, writer, and actor Dallas Taylor. First up: in the showdown between online and in-person shopping, this hilarious group unanimously lands in the on-line world. Next, they dive into the phenomenon of the side hustle. From passion projects to entrepreneurial endeavors, our guests share their stories and discuss the unstoppable rise of the side hustle culture. The conversation takes a turn to TikTok and the impending ban looms. What will this mean for the future of social media? Our panelists offer their predictions. Wrapping up, from mouthwatering cuisine to vibrant Dyngus Day traditions, it's time to celebrate heritage, community, and Buffalo Polish culture. Be sure to catch this episode of Group Chat, where laughter and exploration collide in the most captivating way!
  • chat bubble with text "Group Chat" surrounded by other colorful chat bubbles over a purple background with the WBFO NPR logo in the top left corner
    Basketball Brackets, Traveling Preferences, and Ring Revolutions
    Bentley welcomes back Dr. Naila Ansari, Ashleigh Chrisena Ricci, and Cory McCants for a jam-packed episode. They discuss the pros and cons of Air BnB vs. hotels and self-driving cars recently being tested in Buffalo, New York. The group also discusses the upcoming Tyson Paul boxing match, the biggest month in basketball for men’s and women’s teams, endorsements, and the challenge of playing at the college level. Finally, it's National Goof Off Day! Bentley and gang talk about what they would do if given an entire day to goof off. Don't miss this episode of Group Chat!
