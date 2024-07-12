Chart-Toppers: Kendrick vs. Drake and Streaming Trends
Bentley and her guests kick off this week’s chat with today's most explosive pop culture feuds! Joining her are Cory McCants, performer and host of Buffalo Toronto Public Media’s (BTPM) Compact History and Compact Civics; Ashleigh Chrisena Ricci, performer and host of BTPM’s Let’s Go!; Donny Kutzbach, Co-Owner of Town Ballroom; and special guest, Charles Gilbert, WBFO Producer and hip-hop aficionado. Together, they unpack everything from fierce musical rivalries to the Nielsen Top 10 Streaming list. They talk about the impact of viral performances like Kendrick Lamar’s Juneteenth concert and break down the cultural significance of diss tracks. The conversation takes a turn into chart-topping shows like Bridgerton and the fine line between artistic liberties and historical accuracy. Join this week’s crew as they cruise through the hottest pop culture showdowns and binge-worthy series.