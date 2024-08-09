Olympic GOATs, Snoop Dogg, and Jeff
Gather ‘round for the epic tale of a Western New Yorker’s Olympic adventure! Bentley and her guests dish on the most electrifying performances and viral moments at the Paris Olympics. From the GOATs and Snoop Dogg’s side quests to a local legend whose patriotic outfits gained international attention, this chat is one for the record books! Plus, who paid close enough attention to be victorious in a round of Group Chat Jeopardy!? This week’s guests include Cory McCants, performer and host of Buffalo Toronto Public Media’s (BTPM) digital series - Compact History and Compact Civics; Elyse Breeze, Director of Digital Strategy at BTPM; and the Olympic legend himself, Jeff Toy, owner and operator of Toy Bros Entertainment and Toy Travel.