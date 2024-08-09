© 2024 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
WBFO Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Your NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
chat bubble with text "Group Chat" surrounded by other colorful chat bubbles over a purple background with the WBFO NPR logo in the top left corner
Group Chat

Olympic GOATs, Snoop Dogg, and Jeff

Published August 9, 2024 at 10:00 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Group Chat logo with head shots of Cory McCants, Elyse Breeze, and Jeff Toy

Gather ‘round for the epic tale of a Western New Yorker’s Olympic adventure! Bentley and her guests dish on the most electrifying performances and viral moments at the Paris Olympics. From the GOATs and Snoop Dogg’s side quests to a local legend whose patriotic outfits gained international attention, this chat is one for the record books! Plus, who paid close enough attention to be victorious in a round of Group Chat Jeopardy!? This week’s guests include Cory McCants, performer and host of Buffalo Toronto Public Media’s (BTPM) digital series - Compact History and Compact Civics; Elyse Breeze, Director of Digital Strategy at BTPM; and the Olympic legend himself, Jeff Toy, owner and operator of Toy Bros Entertainment and Toy Travel.

Group Chat 2024
Stay Connected
Latest Episodes
  • chat bubble with text "Group Chat" surrounded by other colorful chat bubbles over a purple background with the WBFO NPR logo in the top left corner
    The Story of Books in Pop Culture
    For the second week in a row, Bentley welcomes another trio of new guests, author and former librarian, Jessica Topper, Managing Director of Raíces Theatre Company, singer, actor, and the author of a new children's book, María Pérez Gómez, and avid reader Danielle Gabamonte, who loves to analyze adaptations from book to big screen. They talk everything from the rise in book clubs, popular reading apps, the future of libraries, and adaptation successes and blunders. Come along as we celebrate the written word on Group Chat!
  • chat bubble with text "Group Chat" surrounded by other colorful chat bubbles over a purple background with the WBFO NPR logo in the top left corner
    The Power of Pop Culture and GLYS for Queer Youth
    Join host Bentley and our trio of new guests, Gi Swords, Director of Programs at GLYS (Growing LGBTQ+ Youth Services), Sebastian Newell, Theatre Production and Art History student at Niagara University, and Morgan Koziel, Buffalo State University student and Audio Operations Assistant at Buffalo Toronto Public Media, as they chat about the influence of pop culture on Queer youth. They talk everything from inspiring role models and iconic movies to favorite video games, along with advice they’d give to their younger selves. Plus, you'll hear about the important work GLYS is doing for LGBTQ+ youth and families. Come along as we keep the Pride month celebrations rolling!
  • chat bubble with text "Group Chat" surrounded by other colorful chat bubbles over a purple background with the WBFO NPR logo in the top left corner
    33rd Annual Artie Awards and the Long Road to Queer Liberation
    Pride month continues on Group Chat. Join guest host Naila Ansari for Bentley as she welcomes Artie Award founder Anthony Chase, his co-host Charmagne Chi, and co-founder of Upstate Black and Latino Pride, Alexandre Burgos. In its 33rd year, the Arties welcomed a sold-out crowd! Anthony reflects on how we got here and why the Buffalo theatre scene is unique. Then the entire group examines the Queer Liberation Movement over time and how pop culture influenced their journeys, including Charmagne’s role as a comedian, Alex’s advocacy work for the Black and brown Queer community, and Anthony’s recollection of the Movement in Buffalo nearly 40 years ago.
  • chat bubble with text "Group Chat" surrounded by other colorful chat bubbles over a purple background with the WBFO NPR logo in the top left corner
    Queer Voices in Theatre, Buffalo’s Artie Awards and Hilarious Onstage Blunders
    “And the winner is!!!...” Join host Bentley as she chats with Artie Award nominees Michael Gilbert-Wachowiak, Alejandro Gómez, and Gabriella McKinley. They talk theatre in Buffalo and explore the impact it has in the LGBTQ+ community. The group chats about the public’s reaction to North West’s Lion King performance and shares their views on nepotism and favoritism in the theatre world. Make sure you stick around for their hilarious “the show must go on” stories!
  • chat bubble with text "Group Chat" surrounded by other colorful chat bubbles over a purple background with the WBFO NPR logo in the top left corner
    Pride Month Kickoff, Kicker Kerfuffle, & Kicking AI to the Curb
    Join host Bentley and our no-holds-barred trio of guests, local standup and voice of the Buffalo Bandits Allie Brady, actor, director, and host of the podcast That's Trash, Michael Gilbert-Wachowiak and zooming in from New York City, Devin-Norelle, a model, trans advocate and host of the Webby award-winning digital series from PBS Digital Studios and Buffalo Toronto Public Media, Brave Spaces. This group did not hold back while discussing NFL's Kansas City Chiefs kicker, Harrison Butker and his commencement address controversy, the threats of AI on authentic talent and storytelling, and "kicking" off Pride Month, the group passionately talked about the current media and advocacy landscape for the LGBTQ+ community and their allies.
  • chat bubble with text "Group Chat" surrounded by other colorful chat bubbles over a purple background with the WBFO NPR logo in the top left corner
    Now Showing, True Crime, and Live Music in Buffalo
    Join host Bentley and our trio of guests, Assistant Professor of Philosophy and contributing professor in the Africana Studies unit at SUNY Buffalo State. Dr. John Torrey, local college professor and podcaster Peter Horn, and former WBFO intern and recent graduate from Niagara University School of Theatre, Abbey Mylock, as they predict success or failure of the full line up of movies to hit theaters this summer. Then the group goes a little dark talking about the history, endurance, and popularity of true crime as a podcast and television genre. Finally, concert season in Buffalo is on deck! Who's coming to town, where are they playing, and what are some of the must-see performances on the schedule? Find out on this episode of Group Chat.
  • chat bubble with text "Group Chat" surrounded by other colorful chat bubbles over a purple background with the WBFO NPR logo in the top left corner
    Harmony of the Mind: Music, Art, and Nature
    Join host Bentley and our trio of guests—Cory McCants, Ashleigh Chrisena Ricci, and the vibrant Yamilex Holguín Pérez—as they explore the profound impact of music, art, and nature on mental health and wellness. They discuss the rise of Chappell Roan and the therapeutic benefits of creative expression. The group discusses popular technology apps that claim to help with mental wellness, and then throw all that technology away to harness the healing power of connecting with the natural world.
  • chat bubble with text "Group Chat" surrounded by other colorful chat bubbles over a purple background with the WBFO NPR logo in the top left corner
    Webby Awards, PSL Controversy, and the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductees
    This week on Group Chat, returning guests Akram Shibly, Naila Ansari, and Donny Kutzbach join Bentley to discuss the Webby Awards, including Brave Spaces, a People’s Voice winner from PBS Digital Studios and Buffalo Toronto Public Media. Next, we talk all things sports considering recent controversy over personal seat licenses, Lindy Ruff’s return to the Sabres, the NFL draft, and the NBA playoffs. Finally, turn up the volume because the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees have been announced! It’s a fun an humor filled hour right here on Group Chat.
  • chat bubble with text "Group Chat" surrounded by other colorful chat bubbles over a purple background with the WBFO NPR logo in the top left corner
    Group Chat Continues Celebrating National Comedy Month
    On this week's Group Chat, and the final show in celebration of National Comedy Month, Bentley welcomes back Western New York comedian Charmagne Chi and introduces listeners to two new voices. Dan Reitz is the founder of Buffalo Improv House, and Megan Eckwahl is the marketing and communications manager at the National Comedy Center in Jamestown, NY. This week, the discussion is about rising stars on screen and in the clubs, the history and evolution of TV comedy, and the (proven) healing power of laughter. Don't believe it? Listen to this week's Group Chat, and you'll feel better afterward!
  • chat bubble with text "Group Chat" surrounded by other colorful chat bubbles over a purple background with the WBFO NPR logo in the top left corner
    Group Chat Celebrates National Comedy Month
    Everyone’s in stitches during this week’s group chat! Bentley welcomes Journey Gunderson, Executive Director of the National Comedy Center in Jamestown, New York, Allie Brady, Comedian and voice of the Buffalo Bandits, and Dallas Taylor, Improv actor, Director, and Poet. This hilarious group spends the hour advocating that comedy is a true art form and doesn’t get the credit it deserves. It's been a connector from the Bible to George Carlin, Kate McKinnon, Mark Russell, and Maria Bamford (and really, there are too many to note). We dissect blue comedy, the influence of AI, the powerplay between a comedian and their audience, and the two sides of social media impacting comedians today.
Load More