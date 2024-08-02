Summer of “brat”: Charli XCX and the Return of Y2k Trends
What’s the deal with “brat”?? Bentley and her media-savvy crew spill the tea on Charli XCX’s “brat” album and how it has taken over summer. They talk about the resurgence of Y2k trends and how pop culture influences everything from fashion to politics. This week’s guests include Vanessa Haddad, Educator and Researcher in gaming and pop culture; Michael Gilbert-Wachowiak, Actor, Director, and Podcaster; and Dima Maddah, Senior Digital Marketing Manager.