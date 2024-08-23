Tailgates, Touchdowns, and Tour Season
BILLieve it or not, football season is here! On this episode of Group Chat, Bentley and friends, Josh Holtzman & Grace Vesneske, owners of Buffalo Iron Works and Donny Kutzbach, co-owner of Town Ballroom and Funtime Presents, huddle up to talk about football preseason and the Bills Mafia, from traditions to tailgating. Because our guests have all the behind-the-scenes knowledge, they provide an entertaining download of fall’s hottest concerts and events as we begin to sunset the summer festival season.