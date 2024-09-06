© 2024 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

chat bubble with text "Group Chat" surrounded by other colorful chat bubbles over a purple background with the WBFO NPR logo in the top left corner
Group Chat

Cult Classics, TIFF, and Kicking off the Buffalo Bills' Season

Published September 6, 2024 at 10:00 AM EDT
This week on Group Chat, we kick things off with a dive into cult classic sequels featuring Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, and its place in the world of modern-day reboots. Bentley and friends explore the most anticipated movies from TIFF, including new music biopics and the international premiere of Saturday Night, and get hyped for the Buffalo Bills home opener. Kick back with this week’s guests: Cory McCants, host of Compact History and Compact Civics, Donny Kutzbach, owner of Town Ballroom and Fun Time Presents, and media superfan from Buffalo Toronto Public Media, Matt Hitch for a jam-packed episode on pop culture and beyond.  

  • 2024 Olympics, Paralympics, and Adaptive Sports
    Today’s chat sprints into the 2024 Olympics, Paralympics and world of Adaptive Sports - with a surprise topic at the finish line! Bentley is thrilled to welcome back Group Chat stars, Dr. Naila Ansari and Ashleigh Chrisena Ricci. Joining them is athletic powerhouse Ben Richard from Greater Buffalo Adaptive Sports. They dive into Sha’Carri Richardson’s blazing comeback, Simone Biles’ awe-inspiring return to the floor, and the mixed reviews over Team USA’s uniforms. The conversation takes a powerful turn into Adaptive Sports, reshaping our views on athleticism and inclusivity. Catch this dynamic sports chat with a golden pop culture twist at the end (hint: it’s not just gold medals we’re talking about)!
  • Your Content is Gone, Celebrities Unapologetic, and AI Wants to be Your Bestie
    Bentley and her guests delve into Paramount's drastic content purge, society’s craving for unapologetic stars, the rise of AI companions, and more! This episode features Dr. Naila Ansari, Buffalo State University Professor, choreographer, podcaster, and performing artist; Akram Shibly, filmmaker, podcaster, and Content Producer at Buffalo Toronto Public Media; and Patrick Hosken, Arts Writer at Rochester's CITY magazine, adjunct Professor at Syracuse University's Newhouse School, and former MTV News editor. The crew talks about the ripple effects of Paramount’s media wipeout that erased years of content from websites like MTV News, Comedy Central, and CMT. The chat heats up with a dive into upcoming movies like “Twisters” and “Joker: Folie à Deux,” and the ascent of authentic, unapologetic celebrities. In a fascinating twist, the convo ventures into augmented reality, chatbots, and AI companions, exploring their impact on human connection. Join Bentley, Naila, Akram and Patrick as they gather at the intersection of pop culture, media preservation, and technology!
  • Broup chat logo with headshots of Cory McCants, Ashleigh Chrisena Ricci, and Donny Kutzbach
    Chart-Toppers: Kendrick vs. Drake and Streaming Trends
    Bentley and her guests kick off this week’s chat with today's most explosive pop culture feuds! Joining her are Cory McCants, performer and host of Buffalo Toronto Public Media’s (BTPM) Compact History and Compact Civics; Ashleigh Chrisena Ricci, performer and host of BTPM’s Let’s Go!; Donny Kutzbach, Co-Owner of Town Ballroom; and special guest, Charles Gilbert, WBFO Producer and hip-hop aficionado. Together, they unpack everything from fierce musical rivalries to the Nielsen Top 10 Streaming list. They talk about the impact of viral performances like Kendrick Lamar’s Juneteenth concert and break down the cultural significance of diss tracks. The conversation takes a turn into chart-topping shows like Bridgerton and the fine line between artistic liberties and historical accuracy. Join this week’s crew as they cruise through the hottest pop culture showdowns and binge-worthy series.
  • blue background with white text "Today on Group Chat" with images of three chefs: Stephen Foreman, Camille Le Caër and Zina Lapi
    When Food and Pop Culture Collide
    Prepare for an epic collision of culinary excellence and pop culture as host Bentley brings three professional chefs together - Chef Stephen Forman, Regional Executive Chef for Delaware North Sportservice and owner of Thyme-N-Honey; Chef Camille Le Caër, Private Chef and seasoned competitor on Food Network; and Chef Zina Lapi, owner of Casa Azul. The group talks about their culinary journeys, the intense world of professional kitchens, and how shows like The Bear reflect real kitchen life. Plus, they get into Buffalo’s vibrant food scene and must-haves for the ultimate 4th of July BBQ. Grab a snack and get ready for this week’s sizzling group chat!
  • chat bubble with text "Group Chat" surrounded by other colorful chat bubbles over a purple background with the WBFO NPR logo in the top left corner
    The Story of Books in Pop Culture
    For the second week in a row, Bentley welcomes another trio of new guests, author and former librarian, Jessica Topper, Managing Director of Raíces Theatre Company, singer, actor, and the author of a new children's book, María Pérez Gómez, and avid reader Danielle Gabamonte, who loves to analyze adaptations from book to big screen. They talk everything from the rise in book clubs, popular reading apps, the future of libraries, and adaptation successes and blunders. Come along as we celebrate the written word on Group Chat!
  • chat bubble with text "Group Chat" surrounded by other colorful chat bubbles over a purple background with the WBFO NPR logo in the top left corner
    The Power of Pop Culture and GLYS for Queer Youth
    Join host Bentley and our trio of new guests, Gi Swords, Director of Programs at GLYS (Growing LGBTQ+ Youth Services), Sebastian Newell, Theatre Production and Art History student at Niagara University, and Morgan Koziel, Buffalo State University student and Audio Operations Assistant at Buffalo Toronto Public Media, as they chat about the influence of pop culture on Queer youth. They talk everything from inspiring role models and iconic movies to favorite video games, along with advice they’d give to their younger selves. Plus, you'll hear about the important work GLYS is doing for LGBTQ+ youth and families. Come along as we keep the Pride month celebrations rolling!
  • chat bubble with text "Group Chat" surrounded by other colorful chat bubbles over a purple background with the WBFO NPR logo in the top left corner
    33rd Annual Artie Awards and the Long Road to Queer Liberation
    Pride month continues on Group Chat. Join guest host Naila Ansari for Bentley as she welcomes Artie Award founder Anthony Chase, his co-host Charmagne Chi, and co-founder of Upstate Black and Latino Pride, Alexandre Burgos. In its 33rd year, the Arties welcomed a sold-out crowd! Anthony reflects on how we got here and why the Buffalo theatre scene is unique. Then the entire group examines the Queer Liberation Movement over time and how pop culture influenced their journeys, including Charmagne’s role as a comedian, Alex’s advocacy work for the Black and brown Queer community, and Anthony’s recollection of the Movement in Buffalo nearly 40 years ago.
  • chat bubble with text "Group Chat" surrounded by other colorful chat bubbles over a purple background with the WBFO NPR logo in the top left corner
    Queer Voices in Theatre, Buffalo’s Artie Awards and Hilarious Onstage Blunders
    “And the winner is!!!...” Join host Bentley as she chats with Artie Award nominees Michael Gilbert-Wachowiak, Alejandro Gómez, and Gabriella McKinley. They talk theatre in Buffalo and explore the impact it has in the LGBTQ+ community. The group chats about the public’s reaction to North West’s Lion King performance and shares their views on nepotism and favoritism in the theatre world. Make sure you stick around for their hilarious “the show must go on” stories!
  • chat bubble with text "Group Chat" surrounded by other colorful chat bubbles over a purple background with the WBFO NPR logo in the top left corner
    Pride Month Kickoff, Kicker Kerfuffle, & Kicking AI to the Curb
    Join host Bentley and our no-holds-barred trio of guests, local standup and voice of the Buffalo Bandits Allie Brady, actor, director, and host of the podcast That's Trash, Michael Gilbert-Wachowiak and zooming in from New York City, Devin-Norelle, a model, trans advocate and host of the Webby award-winning digital series from PBS Digital Studios and Buffalo Toronto Public Media, Brave Spaces. This group did not hold back while discussing NFL's Kansas City Chiefs kicker, Harrison Butker and his commencement address controversy, the threats of AI on authentic talent and storytelling, and "kicking" off Pride Month, the group passionately talked about the current media and advocacy landscape for the LGBTQ+ community and their allies.
  • chat bubble with text "Group Chat" surrounded by other colorful chat bubbles over a purple background with the WBFO NPR logo in the top left corner
    Now Showing, True Crime, and Live Music in Buffalo
    Join host Bentley and our trio of guests, Assistant Professor of Philosophy and contributing professor in the Africana Studies unit at SUNY Buffalo State. Dr. John Torrey, local college professor and podcaster Peter Horn, and former WBFO intern and recent graduate from Niagara University School of Theatre, Abbey Mylock, as they predict success or failure of the full line up of movies to hit theaters this summer. Then the group goes a little dark talking about the history, endurance, and popularity of true crime as a podcast and television genre. Finally, concert season in Buffalo is on deck! Who's coming to town, where are they playing, and what are some of the must-see performances on the schedule? Find out on this episode of Group Chat.
