Cult Classics, TIFF, and Kicking off the Buffalo Bills' Season
This week on Group Chat, we kick things off with a dive into cult classic sequels featuring Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, and its place in the world of modern-day reboots. Bentley and friends explore the most anticipated movies from TIFF, including new music biopics and the international premiere of Saturday Night, and get hyped for the Buffalo Bills home opener. Kick back with this week’s guests: Cory McCants, host of Compact History and Compact Civics, Donny Kutzbach, owner of Town Ballroom and Fun Time Presents, and media superfan from Buffalo Toronto Public Media, Matt Hitch for a jam-packed episode on pop culture and beyond.