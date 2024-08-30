Paralympics, Dancing with the Stars, and Celebrity Doctors on Trial
This week on Group Chat, we welcome Dr. Naila Ansari, professor and artist, Haley Helenbrook, our behind-the-scenes pop culture expert, and Paralympic champion Adam Page, with his impressive tally of three gold medals and a silver from World Championships. We'll explore the excitement of the 2024 Paralympics, celebrate the inclusivity of Dancing with the Stars—featuring Jason Smyth's Irish victory and the debut of Stephen Nedoroscik—and delve into the cultural impact of celebrity deaths and the controversial role of physicians in such cases. This episode discusses the topic of substance abuse. If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, please contact the SAMHSA helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.