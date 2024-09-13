Buffalo’s Fashion Scene, Fall Trends, and Sustainable Style
Group Chat returns with a stylish episode as Bentley welcomes Richie Hunter, Eman Wajed, and Caine McDermott, three prominent figures in Buffalo’s fashion scene. They chat about fall fashion trends, pop culture’s influence on style and the rapid rise of social media micro-trends. Plus, they talk about sustainability and cutting-edge technology reshaping the fashion world, offering a glimpse into the future of design. Stick around for an exclusive sneak peek at the highly-anticipated FIG fashion event and Buffalo Fashion Runway’s "Emergence" show. Find more information for these events at figbuffalo.com and buffalofashionrunway.com