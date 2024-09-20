Celebrating James Earl Jones, CMA Nominations, and Campaign Music Controversy
This week, Group Chat pays tribute to the legendary James Earl Jones, celebrating the iconic voice behind unforgettable characters like Darth Vader and Mufasa. Guest host, Naila Ansari, and crew also dive into the Country Music Awards, where they chat about the evolving country music scene. Crossing genres is no easy feat, but what does it take for an artist to make that leap? (Beyoncé, anyone?) Plus, they explore the controversy surrounding politicians using unauthorized music in their campaigns. Join Naila and her guests—Dallas Taylor, performer, poet, and WBFO’s Digital Editor; Josh Mullin, drummer for Uncle Ben’s Remedy and co-owner of Jack Rabbit; and Pat Kelly, Filmmaker and Director of Content Creation at BTPM for this week’s dynamic chat!