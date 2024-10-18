© 2024 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

chat bubble with text "Group Chat" surrounded by other colorful chat bubbles over a purple background with the WBFO NPR logo in the top left corner
Group Chat

Superfine Style, Band Reunions, and SNL’s 50th Season

Published October 18, 2024 at 10:00 AM EDT
It’s fashion, feuds, and SNL fun on this week’s Group Chat! Bentley and friends—Cory McCants, Donny Kutzbach, and Naila Ansari—are breaking down the 2025 Met Gala theme, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” where fashion becomes identity, power, and storytelling all sewn into one. Next, it’s all about band reunions that have us running to grab tickets—Oasis is back, but will they get through the tour without a backstage brawl!? Finally, we’re tipping our hats to SNL as it hits 50, looking back at the sketches that shaped comedy and pop culture!

Latest Episodes
  • Headshots of the guests of this episode of Group Chat and the Group Chat logo
    Cult Classics, TIFF, and Kicking off the Buffalo Bills' Season
    This week on Group Chat, we kick things off with a dive into cult classic sequels featuring Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, and its place in the world of modern-day reboots. Bentley and friends explore the most anticipated movies from TIFF, including new music biopics and the international premiere of Saturday Night, and get hyped for the Buffalo Bills home opener. Kick back with this week’s guests: Cory McCants, host of Compact History and Compact Civics, Donny Kutzbach, owner of Town Ballroom and Fun Time Presents, and media superfan from Buffalo Toronto Public Media, Matt Hitch for a jam-packed episode on pop culture and beyond.  
  • Photos of the guests of Group Chat and the Group Chat logo
    Paralympics, Dancing with the Stars, and Celebrity Doctors on Trial
    This week on Group Chat, we welcome Dr. Naila Ansari, professor and artist, Haley Helenbrook, our behind-the-scenes pop culture expert, and Paralympic champion Adam Page, with his impressive tally of three gold medals and a silver from World Championships. We'll explore the excitement of the 2024 Paralympics, celebrate the inclusivity of Dancing with the Stars—featuring Jason Smyth's Irish victory and the debut of Stephen Nedoroscik—and delve into the cultural impact of celebrity deaths and the controversial role of physicians in such cases. This episode discusses the topic of substance abuse. If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, please contact the SAMHSA helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.  
  • GROUP CHAT logo with headshots of guests
    Tailgates, Touchdowns, and Tour Season
    BILLieve it or not, football season is here! On this episode of Group Chat, Bentley and friends, Josh Holtzman & Grace Vesneske, owners of Buffalo Iron Works and Donny Kutzbach, co-owner of Town Ballroom and Funtime Presents, huddle up to talk about football preseason and the Bills Mafia, from traditions to tailgating. Because our guests have all the behind-the-scenes knowledge, they provide an entertaining download of fall’s hottest concerts and events as we begin to sunset the summer festival season.
  • Group Chat logo with headshots of guests Simone Sellstrom, Elyse Breeze, and Ashleigh Chrisena Ricci
    The Prophetic Zodiac and The Political Zeitgeist
    Bentley and her guests look to the cosmos as they explore the allure of horoscopes and why they continue to captivate us, then question whether Mercury in retrograde really affects our lives. The conversation shifts to the world of political cartoons and memes, their historical significance and the powerful role memes now play in shaping public opinion and political discourse. They wrap up the chat with a look at Elvis Presley’s legacy and the newest must-read memoirs. This week’s guests include Elyse Breeze, Director of Digital Strategy at Buffalo Toronto Public Media (BTPM); Ashleigh Chrisena Ricci, Performer and host of BTPM’s digital series “Let’s Go!”; and Simone Sellstrom, Chair of Communication, English Literature, Philosophy, and Theater at Jamestown Community College.
  • Olympic GOATs, Snoop Dogg, and Jeff
    Gather ‘round for the epic tale of a Western New Yorker’s Olympic adventure! Bentley and her guests dish on the most electrifying performances and viral moments at the Paris Olympics. From the GOATs and Snoop Dogg’s side quests to a local legend whose patriotic outfits gained international attention, this chat is one for the record books! Plus, who paid close enough attention to be victorious in a round of Group Chat Jeopardy!? This week’s guests include Cory McCants, performer and host of Buffalo Toronto Public Media’s (BTPM) digital series - Compact History and Compact Civics; Elyse Breeze, Director of Digital Strategy at BTPM; and the Olympic legend himself, Jeff Toy, owner and operator of Toy Bros Entertainment and Toy Travel.
  • Group Chat logo with photos of guests
    Summer of “brat”: Charli XCX and the Return of Y2k Trends
    What’s the deal with “brat”?? Bentley and her media-savvy crew spill the tea on Charli XCX’s “brat” album and how it has taken over summer. They talk about the resurgence of Y2k trends and how pop culture influences everything from fashion to politics. This week’s guests include Vanessa Haddad, Educator and Researcher in gaming and pop culture; Michael Gilbert-Wachowiak, Actor, Director, and Podcaster; and Dima Maddah, Senior Digital Marketing Manager.
  • 2024 Olympics, Paralympics, and Adaptive Sports
    Today’s chat sprints into the 2024 Olympics, Paralympics and world of Adaptive Sports - with a surprise topic at the finish line! Bentley is thrilled to welcome back Group Chat stars, Dr. Naila Ansari and Ashleigh Chrisena Ricci. Joining them is athletic powerhouse Ben Richard from Greater Buffalo Adaptive Sports. They dive into Sha’Carri Richardson’s blazing comeback, Simone Biles’ awe-inspiring return to the floor, and the mixed reviews over Team USA’s uniforms. The conversation takes a powerful turn into Adaptive Sports, reshaping our views on athleticism and inclusivity. Catch this dynamic sports chat with a golden pop culture twist at the end (hint: it’s not just gold medals we’re talking about)!
  • Your Content is Gone, Celebrities Unapologetic, and AI Wants to be Your Bestie
    Bentley and her guests delve into Paramount's drastic content purge, society’s craving for unapologetic stars, the rise of AI companions, and more! This episode features Dr. Naila Ansari, Buffalo State University Professor, choreographer, podcaster, and performing artist; Akram Shibly, filmmaker, podcaster, and Content Producer at Buffalo Toronto Public Media; and Patrick Hosken, Arts Writer at Rochester's CITY magazine, adjunct Professor at Syracuse University's Newhouse School, and former MTV News editor. The crew talks about the ripple effects of Paramount’s media wipeout that erased years of content from websites like MTV News, Comedy Central, and CMT. The chat heats up with a dive into upcoming movies like “Twisters” and “Joker: Folie à Deux,” and the ascent of authentic, unapologetic celebrities. In a fascinating twist, the convo ventures into augmented reality, chatbots, and AI companions, exploring their impact on human connection. Join Bentley, Naila, Akram and Patrick as they gather at the intersection of pop culture, media preservation, and technology!
  • Broup chat logo with headshots of Cory McCants, Ashleigh Chrisena Ricci, and Donny Kutzbach
    Chart-Toppers: Kendrick vs. Drake and Streaming Trends
    Bentley and her guests kick off this week’s chat with today's most explosive pop culture feuds! Joining her are Cory McCants, performer and host of Buffalo Toronto Public Media’s (BTPM) Compact History and Compact Civics; Ashleigh Chrisena Ricci, performer and host of BTPM’s Let’s Go!; Donny Kutzbach, Co-Owner of Town Ballroom; and special guest, Charles Gilbert, WBFO Producer and hip-hop aficionado. Together, they unpack everything from fierce musical rivalries to the Nielsen Top 10 Streaming list. They talk about the impact of viral performances like Kendrick Lamar’s Juneteenth concert and break down the cultural significance of diss tracks. The conversation takes a turn into chart-topping shows like Bridgerton and the fine line between artistic liberties and historical accuracy. Join this week’s crew as they cruise through the hottest pop culture showdowns and binge-worthy series.
  • blue background with white text "Today on Group Chat" with images of three chefs: Stephen Foreman, Camille Le Caër and Zina Lapi
    When Food and Pop Culture Collide
    Prepare for an epic collision of culinary excellence and pop culture as host Bentley brings three professional chefs together - Chef Stephen Forman, Regional Executive Chef for Delaware North Sportservice and owner of Thyme-N-Honey; Chef Camille Le Caër, Private Chef and seasoned competitor on Food Network; and Chef Zina Lapi, owner of Casa Azul. The group talks about their culinary journeys, the intense world of professional kitchens, and how shows like The Bear reflect real kitchen life. Plus, they get into Buffalo’s vibrant food scene and must-haves for the ultimate 4th of July BBQ. Grab a snack and get ready for this week’s sizzling group chat!
