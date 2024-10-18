Superfine Style, Band Reunions, and SNL’s 50th Season
It’s fashion, feuds, and SNL fun on this week’s Group Chat! Bentley and friends—Cory McCants, Donny Kutzbach, and Naila Ansari—are breaking down the 2025 Met Gala theme, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” where fashion becomes identity, power, and storytelling all sewn into one. Next, it’s all about band reunions that have us running to grab tickets—Oasis is back, but will they get through the tour without a backstage brawl!? Finally, we’re tipping our hats to SNL as it hits 50, looking back at the sketches that shaped comedy and pop culture!