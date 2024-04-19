© 2024 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

chat bubble with text "Group Chat" surrounded by other colorful chat bubbles over a purple background with the WBFO NPR logo in the top left corner
Group Chat

Group Chat Celebrates National Comedy Month

Published April 19, 2024 at 10:00 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

Everyone’s in stitches during this week’s group chat! Bentley welcomes Journey Gunderson, Executive Director of the National Comedy Center in Jamestown, New York, Allie Brady, Comedian and voice of the Buffalo Bandits, and Dallas Taylor, Improv actor, Director, and Poet. This hilarious group spends the hour advocating that comedy is a true art form and doesn’t get the credit it deserves. It's been a connector from the Bible to George Carlin, Kate McKinnon, Mark Russell, and Maria Bamford (and really, there are too many to note). We dissect blue comedy, the influence of AI, the powerplay between a comedian and their audience, and the two sides of social media impacting comedians today.

Latest Episodes
  • chat bubble with text "Group Chat" surrounded by other colorful chat bubbles over a purple background with the WBFO NPR logo in the top left corner
    The Oscars Hit or Miss
    In this episode, we talk about all things Oscars, including the historical role of how women have been represented by the Academy. Bentley welcomes three guests with individually unique insight on the topic: Program Director of North Park Theatre in Buffalo, Ray Barker; Actress and Host of WNED PBS's "Let's Go" Ashleigh Chrisena Ricci; and Comedian and voice of the Buffalo Bandits, Allie Brady. We also dive into topics circulating in the ether, like the newest emersion of the "trad wife" lifestyle and how we've created "third spaces" to combat or create social connection. Don't miss this informative and introspective "group chat" that dives into gender roles in popular culture, the perception of movie performance accolades, and views on congregating in shared spaces.
  • chat bubble with text "Group Chat" surrounded by other colorful chat bubbles over a purple background with the WBFO NPR logo in the top left corner
    Kicking off Women's History Month
    In this episode, we begin Women's History Month with a candid conversation about how inclusion and equity of women are represented in pop culture. Bentley welcomes three strong women: Africana Studies assistant professor, choreographer, podcaster, and performing artist Naila Ansari, educator & researcher in gaming and pop culture; Vanessa Haddad, and comedian and voice of the Buffalo Bandits Allie Brady. You won't want to miss this honest and humorous "group chat" that digs into super fandom, nostalgic television, and the role of women in history, sports, politics, stage, and screen.
  • chat bubble with text "Group Chat" surrounded by other colorful chat bubbles over a purple background with the WBFO NPR logo in the top left corner
    AI, Social Media, and Rock & Roll Legends
    In this episode, we dive deep into the fascinating realms of artificial intelligence (AI), social media's ubiquitous presence, and the 2024 lineup of nominees for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Join our lively guests, Content Producer of Brave Spaces and Compact History from Buffalo Toronto Public Media, M. Akram Shibly, Content Creator, Actor, and Host of Compact History, Cory McCants, and Talent Promoter and Co-Owner of Town Ballroom, Donny Kutzbach. Get ready for an honest dialogue that navigates the highs and lows of our digital age. We dissect the advancements and potential pitfalls of AI and dive into the pervasive influence of social media in our daily lives. And, of course, it wouldn't be "Group Chat" without a music debate! This year's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominations are out. Join us for an engaging episode where we explore the intersection of technology, art, culture, movies, and music and invite you to be part of the conversation.
  • chat bubble with text "Group Chat" surrounded by other colorful chat bubbles over a purple background with the WBFO NPR logo in the top left corner
    Biopics, Content Creators, and the Breakup Between Tik Tok and UMG
    What makes a good or bad biopic? Can you really make a living as a content creator? What do you think about Universal Music’s decision to pull their artists from TikTok, and how does that impact the artists and the platform? Finally, what is the best antidote to cabin fever? Host Tiffany Bentley and her guests, Educator and Researcher in gaming and pop culture Vanessa Haddad, Actor, Director, and Podcaster Michael Gilbert-Wachowiak, and WBFO’s own Digital Editor, Dallas Taylor, get into all of it on this episode of Group Chat.
  • chat bubble with text "Group Chat" surrounded by other colorful chat bubbles over a purple background with the WBFO NPR logo in the top left corner
    Football, Parties and Love
    On our first episode of Group Chat with guests Charmagne Chi, Donny Kutzbach, and Naila Ansari, we discuss everything surrounding the Superbowl - the parties, commercials, halftime show, and unavoidable glances of celebrities in the suites. We talk about the impact that one such celebrity, Taylor Swift, has had on the game since her relationship with Travis Kelce began. We chat about Valentine’s Day and the craze over tell-all books surrounding love and breakups.