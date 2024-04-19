Group Chat Celebrates National Comedy Month

In this episode, we dive deep into the fascinating realms of artificial intelligence (AI), social media's ubiquitous presence, and the 2024 lineup of nominees for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Join our lively guests, Content Producer of Brave Spaces and Compact History from Buffalo Toronto Public Media, M. Akram Shibly, Content Creator, Actor, and Host of Compact History, Cory McCants, and Talent Promoter and Co-Owner of Town Ballroom, Donny Kutzbach. Get ready for an honest dialogue that navigates the highs and lows of our digital age. We dissect the advancements and potential pitfalls of AI and dive into the pervasive influence of social media in our daily lives. And, of course, it wouldn't be "Group Chat" without a music debate! This year's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominations are out. Join us for an engaging episode where we explore the intersection of technology, art, culture, movies, and music and invite you to be part of the conversation.

Listen • 56:01