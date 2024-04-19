Group Chat Celebrates National Comedy Month
Everyone’s in stitches during this week’s group chat! Bentley welcomes Journey Gunderson, Executive Director of the National Comedy Center in Jamestown, New York, Allie Brady, Comedian and voice of the Buffalo Bandits, and Dallas Taylor, Improv actor, Director, and Poet. This hilarious group spends the hour advocating that comedy is a true art form and doesn’t get the credit it deserves. It's been a connector from the Bible to George Carlin, Kate McKinnon, Mark Russell, and Maria Bamford (and really, there are too many to note). We dissect blue comedy, the influence of AI, the powerplay between a comedian and their audience, and the two sides of social media impacting comedians today.