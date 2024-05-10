Harmony of the Mind: Music, Art, and Nature
Join host Bentley and our trio of guests—Cory McCants, Ashleigh Chrisena Ricci, and the vibrant Yamilex Holguín Pérez—as they explore the profound impact of music, art, and nature on mental health and wellness. They discuss the rise of Chappell Roan and the therapeutic benefits of creative expression. The group discusses popular technology apps that claim to help with mental wellness, and then throw all that technology away to harness the healing power of connecting with the natural world.