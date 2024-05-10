© 2024 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

chat bubble with text "Group Chat" surrounded by other colorful chat bubbles over a purple background with the WBFO NPR logo in the top left corner
Group Chat

Harmony of the Mind: Music, Art, and Nature

Published May 10, 2024 at 10:00 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

Join host Bentley and our trio of guests—Cory McCants, Ashleigh Chrisena Ricci, and the vibrant Yamilex Holguín Pérez—as they explore the profound impact of music, art, and nature on mental health and wellness. They discuss the rise of Chappell Roan and the therapeutic benefits of creative expression. The group discusses popular technology apps that claim to help with mental wellness, and then throw all that technology away to harness the healing power of connecting with the natural world.

Latest Episodes
  • chat bubble with text "Group Chat" surrounded by other colorful chat bubbles over a purple background with the WBFO NPR logo in the top left corner
    E-Commerce Banter, Side Hustle Stories, and Celebrating Buffalo Culture with Dyngus Day
    Join Bentley as she kicks back with an eclectic trio of guests: the vivacious performer and comedian Charmagne Chi, the charismatic actor and podcaster Michael Gilbert-Wachowiak, and the enigmatic poet, writer, and actor Dallas Taylor. First up: in the showdown between online and in-person shopping, this hilarious group unanimously lands in the on-line world. Next, they dive into the phenomenon of the side hustle. From passion projects to entrepreneurial endeavors, our guests share their stories and discuss the unstoppable rise of the side hustle culture. The conversation takes a turn to TikTok and the impending ban looms. What will this mean for the future of social media? Our panelists offer their predictions. Wrapping up, from mouthwatering cuisine to vibrant Dyngus Day traditions, it's time to celebrate heritage, community, and Buffalo Polish culture. Be sure to catch this episode of Group Chat, where laughter and exploration collide in the most captivating way!
  • chat bubble with text "Group Chat" surrounded by other colorful chat bubbles over a purple background with the WBFO NPR logo in the top left corner
    Basketball Brackets, Traveling Preferences, and Ring Revolutions
    Bentley welcomes back Dr. Naila Ansari, Ashleigh Chrisena Ricci, and Cory McCants for a jam-packed episode. They discuss the pros and cons of Air BnB vs. hotels and self-driving cars recently being tested in Buffalo, New York. The group also discusses the upcoming Tyson Paul boxing match, the biggest month in basketball for men’s and women’s teams, endorsements, and the challenge of playing at the college level. Finally, it's National Goof Off Day! Bentley and gang talk about what they would do if given an entire day to goof off. Don't miss this episode of Group Chat!
  • chat bubble with text "Group Chat" surrounded by other colorful chat bubbles over a purple background with the WBFO NPR logo in the top left corner
    Lockdown Lookback, Luck of the Irish, and Looking Forward to Festival Season
    This episode of Group Chat premieres on the 4th anniversary of the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown. Bentley and friends remember forced isolation and chat about unexpected silver linings. In 2024, the world is open, and spring is upon us. The group discusses St. Patrick’s Day traditions, memories, parade festivities, and Irish culture. Finally, we are on the precipice of festival season! We talk about SXSW, past festival experiences, and the evolution of festivals. Join Bentley and three brand new members to the Group Chat: Co-Founder of Twenty6 Productions and Co-Owner of Buffalo Iron Works, Grace Vesneske, music journalist and Content Supervisor for the Martin Group, Michael Farrell, and education consultant and podcaster Peter Horn for an hour of intelligent pop culture chat!
  • chat bubble with text "Group Chat" surrounded by other colorful chat bubbles over a purple background with the WBFO NPR logo in the top left corner
    The Oscars Hit or Miss
    In this episode, we talk about all things Oscars, including the historical role of how women have been represented by the Academy. Bentley welcomes three guests with individually unique insight on the topic: Program Director of North Park Theatre in Buffalo, Ray Barker; Actress and Host of WNED PBS's "Let's Go" Ashleigh Chrisena Ricci; and Comedian and voice of the Buffalo Bandits, Allie Brady. We also dive into topics circulating in the ether, like the newest emersion of the "trad wife" lifestyle and how we've created "third spaces" to combat or create social connection. Don't miss this informative and introspective "group chat" that dives into gender roles in popular culture, the perception of movie performance accolades, and views on congregating in shared spaces.
  • chat bubble with text "Group Chat" surrounded by other colorful chat bubbles over a purple background with the WBFO NPR logo in the top left corner
    Kicking off Women's History Month
    In this episode, we begin Women's History Month with a candid conversation about how inclusion and equity of women are represented in pop culture. Bentley welcomes three strong women: Africana Studies assistant professor, choreographer, podcaster, and performing artist Naila Ansari, educator & researcher in gaming and pop culture; Vanessa Haddad, and comedian and voice of the Buffalo Bandits Allie Brady. You won't want to miss this honest and humorous "group chat" that digs into super fandom, nostalgic television, and the role of women in history, sports, politics, stage, and screen.
  • chat bubble with text "Group Chat" surrounded by other colorful chat bubbles over a purple background with the WBFO NPR logo in the top left corner
    AI, Social Media, and Rock & Roll Legends
    In this episode, we dive deep into the fascinating realms of artificial intelligence (AI), social media's ubiquitous presence, and the 2024 lineup of nominees for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Join our lively guests, Content Producer of Brave Spaces and Compact History from Buffalo Toronto Public Media, M. Akram Shibly, Content Creator, Actor, and Host of Compact History, Cory McCants, and Talent Promoter and Co-Owner of Town Ballroom, Donny Kutzbach. Get ready for an honest dialogue that navigates the highs and lows of our digital age. We dissect the advancements and potential pitfalls of AI and dive into the pervasive influence of social media in our daily lives. And, of course, it wouldn't be "Group Chat" without a music debate! This year's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominations are out. Join us for an engaging episode where we explore the intersection of technology, art, culture, movies, and music and invite you to be part of the conversation.
  • chat bubble with text "Group Chat" surrounded by other colorful chat bubbles over a purple background with the WBFO NPR logo in the top left corner
    Biopics, Content Creators, and the Breakup Between Tik Tok and UMG
    What makes a good or bad biopic? Can you really make a living as a content creator? What do you think about Universal Music’s decision to pull their artists from TikTok, and how does that impact the artists and the platform? Finally, what is the best antidote to cabin fever? Host Tiffany Bentley and her guests, Educator and Researcher in gaming and pop culture Vanessa Haddad, Actor, Director, and Podcaster Michael Gilbert-Wachowiak, and WBFO’s own Digital Editor, Dallas Taylor, get into all of it on this episode of Group Chat.
  • chat bubble with text "Group Chat" surrounded by other colorful chat bubbles over a purple background with the WBFO NPR logo in the top left corner
    Football, Parties and Love
    On our first episode of Group Chat with guests Charmagne Chi, Donny Kutzbach, and Naila Ansari, we discuss everything surrounding the Superbowl - the parties, commercials, halftime show, and unavoidable glances of celebrities in the suites. We talk about the impact that one such celebrity, Taylor Swift, has had on the game since her relationship with Travis Kelce began. We chat about Valentine’s Day and the craze over tell-all books surrounding love and breakups.