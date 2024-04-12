Basketball, Music Festivals, Cowboy Carter, Puffy and more!
On this week's Group Chat, Bentley welcomes UB Professor of Philosophy and Africana Studies (and part-time DJ!) Dr. John Torrey, podcast host and Associate Producer for WBFO Charles Gilbert, and co-owner of Town Ballroom Donny Kutzbach into the studio to discuss what's currently in the zeitgeist, including Beyonce and Cowboy Carter - the accolades and some of the unfortunate negative feedback. The group chats about music festivals and their relevance, NCAA Women's Basketball, and the perceived conflict between Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese. Finally, the tumultuous descent of - but culturally significant - Puffy. It's an enlightening discussion. Join us for this week's Group Chat!