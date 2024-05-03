Webby Awards, PSL Controversy, and the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductees
This week on Group Chat, returning guests Akram Shibly, Naila Ansari, and Donny Kutzbach join Bentley to discuss the Webby Awards, including Brave Spaces, a People’s Voice winner from PBS Digital Studios and Buffalo Toronto Public Media. Next, we talk all things sports considering recent controversy over personal seat licenses, Lindy Ruff’s return to the Sabres, the NFL draft, and the NBA playoffs. Finally, turn up the volume because the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees have been announced! It’s a fun an humor filled hour right here on Group Chat.