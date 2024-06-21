The Power of Pop Culture and GLYS for Queer Youth
Join host Bentley and our trio of new guests, Gi Swords, Director of Programs at GLYS (Growing LGBTQ+ Youth Services), Sebastian Newell, Theatre Production and Art History student at Niagara University, and Morgan Koziel, Buffalo State University student and Audio Operations Assistant at Buffalo Toronto Public Media, as they chat about the influence of pop culture on Queer youth. They talk everything from inspiring role models and iconic movies to favorite video games, along with advice they’d give to their younger selves. Plus, you'll hear about the important work GLYS is doing for LGBTQ+ youth and families. Come along as we keep the Pride month celebrations rolling!