Group Chat Continues Celebrating National Comedy Month
On this week's Group Chat, and the final show in celebration of National Comedy Month, Bentley welcomes back Western New York comedian Charmagne Chi and introduces listeners to two new voices. Dan Reitz is the founder of Buffalo Improv House, and Megan Eckwahl is the marketing and communications manager at the National Comedy Center in Jamestown, NY. This week, the discussion is about rising stars on screen and in the clubs, the history and evolution of TV comedy, and the (proven) healing power of laughter. Don't believe it? Listen to this week's Group Chat, and you'll feel better afterward!