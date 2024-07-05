When Food and Pop Culture Collide
Prepare for an epic collision of culinary excellence and pop culture as host Bentley brings three professional chefs together - Chef Stephen Forman, Regional Executive Chef for Delaware North Sportservice and owner of Thyme-N-Honey; Chef Camille Le Caër, Private Chef and seasoned competitor on Food Network; and Chef Zina Lapi, owner of Casa Azul. The group talks about their culinary journeys, the intense world of professional kitchens, and how shows like The Bear reflect real kitchen life. Plus, they get into Buffalo’s vibrant food scene and must-haves for the ultimate 4th of July BBQ. Grab a snack and get ready for this week’s sizzling group chat!