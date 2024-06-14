33rd Annual Artie Awards and the Long Road to Queer Liberation
Pride month continues on Group Chat. Join guest host Naila Ansari for Bentley as she welcomes Artie Award founder Anthony Chase, his co-host Charmagne Chi, and co-founder of Upstate Black and Latino Pride, Alexandre Burgos. In its 33rd year, the Arties welcomed a sold-out crowd! Anthony reflects on how we got here and why the Buffalo theatre scene is unique. Then the entire group examines the Queer Liberation Movement over time and how pop culture influenced their journeys, including Charmagne’s role as a comedian, Alex’s advocacy work for the Black and brown Queer community, and Anthony’s recollection of the Movement in Buffalo nearly 40 years ago.